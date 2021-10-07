Porsche by Fittipaldi and Pablo Escobar goes on sale

This unit of the 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR is one of the most special of all. It was used to compete in the racing world by none other than Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 Mile champion. The occasion was the 1974 International Race of Champions (IROC).

Afterwards, the model passed through the hands of Roger Penske and drivers John Tunstall and Charlie Kemp, who used the car to compete in events such as 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. At the end of its competitive life, the model was sold to none other than Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar.

Image: Disclosure

Escobar used it in a series of parades in his country, however after his death the car was taken back to the United States, where its bodywork was restored to its original painting – in Sahara beige and with the name Fittipaldi.

It is now on sale for $2.2 million (about R$12.1 million) at a US dealership. Restored between 2007 and 2010, the model is working normally and in recent years has won prizes in various vintage car contests.

The first announcement of the sale of this Porsche was published in March.

