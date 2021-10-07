Porsche that belonged to Pablo Escobar goes on sale in the US

RIO — The Porsche that belonged to Pablo Escobar went on sale this week at a dealership in the United States. The auction takes place on the Collecting Cars website and, among the offers made so far, the highest value proposed was US$850.5 thousand (R$4.6 million). Purchase attempts can be made until this Thursday.





According to Collecting Cars, there are only 15 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC models from the year 1974. Before reaching the Colombian dealer, the car passed by former motorist Emerson Fittipaldi, the first Brazilian Formula 1 world champion, for which he also won the bi-championship. The Penske auto team then transferred it to driver John Tunstall, who later sold it to Escobar, keeping the vehicle until the early 1990s, when he died.

Upon being restored, in a process that took three years and ended in 2010, the Porsche returned to its original specifications, and displays the name Fittipaldi on the doors and windshield. The interior remains as its original version, as does the 3-liter engine and manual transmission.