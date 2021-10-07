Preparation to destroy Paulo Guedes’ meteor

Good morning guys!

Outside, Asian stocks rose on Thursday (7), following a recovery in the US yesterday afternoon after signs of progress in resolving the stalemate in Congress on the US debt ceiling – the good mood derived from the possible resolution made a price in Brazil and elsewhere.

On the downside, the market tracks the possibility of slower growth in China, along with the reduction in stimulus we expect from the US central bank, which could have broader negative repercussions, especially for emerging markets.

In Europe, stocks rise this morning, also reacting to the Republican offer to temporarily exceed the debt ceiling deadline.

A rally can also be identified in American futures.

At least the international context is not an impediment to a rise in Brazil today.

To see…

The solution to court orders

Amid domestic uncertainties, what caught on well at the end of yesterday’s trading session (6) was the Republicans’ proposal for a temporary agreement to suspend the US debt ceiling until December.

Consequently, international news helped turn the market around here, even after bad data for retail, which extends to a projection of worsening in activity, amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Today, specifically, we can take one more step to address part of the Brazilian tax issue, since the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Special Committee of the Chamber, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), presents his opinion.

Second, amidst the possibility of a global energy crisis, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) holds the 17th Round of Bidding Blocks for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, which could give the sector a boost.

Pushing with the belly: new deadline of 2 months

The Americans pushed the deadline for solving the debt ceiling crisis in the Budget with their bellies.

Yesterday, the Republican leader of the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, argued that the Republicans would allow the Democrats to move forward with a short-term extension of the debt ceiling (through December).

A definitive confirmation of this movement today may continue to bring positive results for the American market and other global markets.

If the country’s debt ceiling, which limits the amount of money the federal government can borrow, is not raised by Oct. 18, the country could enter a credit crisis, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued.

Most likely, Republicans have given more time to negotiate a dehydration of Biden’s remaining infrastructure packages (more on this below).

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell yesterday morning, ended the day up 102 points – it was the Dow Jones’ biggest turnaround since December.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield has seen a rare recent decline, falling to 1.521% after rising in 12 of 15 previous trading sessions.

A path to the global energy crisis

As we’ve already talked about here, the increase in energy prices is intensifying in other markets, not just in Brazil.

The global energy crisis is deepening and oil and natural gas prices continue to rise. The impact is starting to be felt in financial markets.

The world’s major central banks have been keen to emphasize that inflation will be transitory, but the more energy prices rise, the more markets seem to doubt this assumption.

Investors are now struggling with the prospect of more persistent inflation and therefore the possibility of an earlier-than-expected, and possibly stronger, tightening.

Part of the problem in energy commodity prices in the world today, however, comes from what is called green inflation, in which the race for decarbonization cuts the fossil energy supply, more traditional in many parts of the world, and puts pressure on the price of basic materials for the construction of renewable infrastructure.

Apparently, at least Russian President Vladimir Putin will rescue the European market, suggesting the possibility of additional gas supplies, which should bring some stability.

Write it down!

On the last day of holiday in China, which keeps markets closed there and withdraws global liquidity, international investors are focusing their attention on the delivery of applications for unemployment benefits in the US, which raise expectations for the payroll tomorrow.

In September, jobless claims are expected to average 340,000 per week, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, but still high compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In Europe, the ECB publishes the minutes of its last policy meeting.

Here, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, participates in a panel at a BIS event on regulation of big techs.

What changes in my life?

What do Republicans gain by extending the Democrats’ deadline for raising the debt ceiling by two months?

Basically, they got the bargaining chip they were looking for to level negotiations on the “human infrastructure” package.

Now, Democrats are narrowing their differences over the proposal for the impact on the size of the social safety net and the climate bill, with President Joe Biden meeting with groups of lawmakers earlier this week.

Apparently, there is already signaling for a range of $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion for the project, down from the original $3.5 trillion.

The party’s most progressive Democrats aim for the $2.5 trillion to $2.9 trillion range, arguing that more money would be needed for major programs, but this group has little chance of winning.

To cut costs, Democrats can shorten the duration of some programs or limit programs like free community college or universal kindergarten to low-income Americans, or reduce the number of families that receive child tax credits.

With that, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled a vote to raise the debt ceiling on Wednesday.

With the additional time of two months, Congress would be able to reach an agreement on infrastructure packages (physical and human) as well as address the debt ceiling issue already.

Keep an eye!

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann