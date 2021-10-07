President of the Doctors Union visits Muriaé and meets the demands of the class

During the visit, the delegation met with the Municipal Health Secretary, Marcos Guarino (Photos: Ascom Sinmed-MG)

The president of the Union of Doctors of Minas Gerais (Sinmed-MG), Jordani Campos, the director of Union Police Stations, Elizete Rocha, and the general manager, Igor Cruz, are visiting health units, the Health Department and medical entities in Muriaé, this Wednesday (6th).

The objective of the board is to get to know up close the reality of medical work and ensure the presence of the union in the city. Sinmed-MG is the largest entity representing physicians in more than 700 municipalities, including Muriaé.

The delegation was also at the health department where it reinforced the union’s role as an entity representing the category and spoke about the importance of maintaining close ties between the parties.

The union also highlights the role of the entity’s legal department and the creation of the “Nucleus for Combating the Illegal Practice of Medicine”. The objective of the nucleus is to provide physicians and patients with a channel to receive complaints about the irregular practice of activities that are exclusive to professionals with a medical degree.