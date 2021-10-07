Private US Task Force claims to have discovered the serial killer “Zodiac Killer”; FBI Speak Up — Learn Details

A task force led by former FBI agents, forensic experts, private investigators and retired US military personnel claims to have finally discovered the identity of the mysterious “Zodiac Killer,” the serial killer who terrorized San Francisco, California, at the end of the year. 1960s, and became one of the most famous cases in the world.

The parallel team, which calls itself “The Case Breakers” (something like “Case Breakers”), told Fox News that the killer would be Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. The criminal was linked to five murders in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area by the FBI. However, the “Case Breakers” have also linked Poste to a sixth murder in Southern California, despite local police denying any connection.

The “Zodiac Killer” gained notoriety for sending a series of letters to the press up to the year 1974, with cryptograms that have not been fully deciphered to date. However, in one of those letters, he claimed to have killed at least 37 people. It threatened more terror if the messages were not printed or broadcast by the media. The killer had never been identified, and several theories about his real identity have emerged over the years.

The evidence used by the task force includes photos found in the darkroom assigned to the criminal, as well as forensic clues. Investigators say that if the letters of Poste’s full name are removed from one of the letters, it reveals a hidden message, but they did not detail the content. “So you have to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams. I just don’t think there’s any other way someone could have found out.” former Army agent Jen Bucholtz told Fox.

Regarding the new murder attributed to the criminal by the group, the victim would have been Cheri Jo Bates, reported missing by her father and found in an alley of the municipal college library with 42 knife wounds to the body, in 1966, two years before the first. death officially linked to the serial killer.

The case has been portrayed in many Hollywood productions; the best known of these is the 2007 movie “Zodiac”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. In the feature, the star plays the Chronicle’s cartoonist Robert Graysmith, who takes on the task of tracking down the “Zodiac Killer.” The cast of the feature, which is based on Graysmith’s book, still has big names like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

FBI speaks out

The FBI and California police have challenged “The Case Breakers” allegations about the identity of the “Zodiac Killer,” telling the San Francisco Chronicle that the case is still open and that the evidence cited by the group is “entirely circumstantial” .

“Is there any chance that [o suspeito] killed Cheri Jo Bates? No. If you read what they [Case Breakers] disclosed, all this is circumstantial evidence. It’s nothing concrete”, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told the publication.

The FBI communiqué says that the unit is aware of the news, but that the case is not concluded: “The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the ‘Zodiac Killer’ was recently resolved by private citizens. The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the San Francisco branch of the FBI and our local law enforcement partners.”.