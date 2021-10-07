Procon/SP notifies Facebook: “only earthquake would exempt for blackout”

Procon/SP will notify Facebook to provide clarification on the blackout that hit the social network, WhatsApp and Instagram last Monday, 4. The applications were down for at least six hours.

WhatsApp was down for at least six hours.(Image: Danilo Verpa/Folhapress)

In a video, the president of Procon/SP, Fernando Capez, stated that “only in an external fortuitous event, such as an earthquake or a very strong event, can WhatsApp be exempt from responsibility”.

According to Capez, “internal failures do not exempt the service provider from liability”.

The president of the supervisory body also said that many people suffered losses due to the deficient provision of services and that the consumer who feels aggrieved must wait for the information provided by the company to Procon/SP.

See the full release: