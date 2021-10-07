Provocation? Simone Medina comments on photo of Yasmin Brunet’s ex-husband

Another controversy in the Medina family! Simone Medina left a comment on the last post of model Evandro Soldati, ex-husband of Yasmin Brunet, who is the current wife of Gabriel Medina. “God bless you,” Yasmim’s mother-in-law wrote, in a casual post in which the influencer appears playing with a dog.

Yasmin and Evandro got married in 2012, during a trip to Ibiza, Spain, but they have been together since 2005. In February 2020, the model announced the end of the marriage. At the time, the two stopped following each other on social networks and when she was sought out, Luiza Brunet’s daughter, did not want to comment on the matter.

Gabriel Medina met Yasmin not long after the incident, back in March 2020. In early 2021 the two were married in Hawaii.

Disagreements between Simone and Yasmin

Simone has always been active in the lives of her children, sharing her relationship with God and valuing her family on social media. Upon turning 51, the matriarch of the Medina clan caught the attention of her followers for not being with her two eldest sons, Gabriel and Felipe. The estrangement had a reason: relationship problems.

In April of this year, Simone took the name of her children from the Instagram bio, leaving only 16-year-old Sophia. But, with the repercussion of the first controversies of the Medina family, it undid the attitude.

In an exclusive interview to the column in May this year, Simone said that Gabriel has not spoken to his younger sister since he started dating Yasmim. “She came for a weekend and never left his house. They live in a controlling relationship. He doesn’t even talk to his sister anymore. She took him away from everyone else. She determines what he should eat. We’re not talking right now because of all this. We are a company, but now we are dissolving this company”, he commented in an interview.

