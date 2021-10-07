PSDB will try to overthrow from the ‘Gilmar PEC’ “two pillars that destroy the MP”

× Photo: Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies

The prosecutor and deputy Carlos Sampaio (photo) managed to get the PSDB to present two suggestions for changes in the ‘Gilmar’s PEC’, in an attempt to soften the text.

“The entire proposal is poor, but, as the party can only present two highlights, we will try to tear down two pillars of the proposal that destroy the Public Ministry”, he said to the antagonist.

The first point that the PSDB will try to remove from the PEC is that it provides that, within 120 days, the CNMP will send for consideration by Congress, in the form of a bill of law, a new Code of Ethics for promoters.

“This is an absurd interference in a power that has autonomy such as the Public Ministry. Under the pretext of drawing up a new Code of Ethics, they may create a new regulation for the national MP. It’s an absurd.”

The other part, considered “unbelievable” by Sampaio, is what defines that “the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office may, through non-disciplinary procedures, review or cancel acts that constitute a violation of the members’ functional duty”.

“In other words, the CNMP, which is an administrative body, but also has a political connotation, will be able to review the acts of the members of the Public Ministry: the independence of the MP throughout the country is over”, said the toucan.