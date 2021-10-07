PSL and DEM formalize merger to create União Brasil

At a joint convention held this Wednesday (6), in Brasília, members of the DEM and the PSL made official the merger between the two parties to create a new party, União Brasil. The new party will be the one with the most deputies in the Chamber, will adopt number 44 in the ballot boxes, will be chaired by deputy Luciano Bivar (PSL-PE) and will have the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (DEM) in the general secretariat. Despite this, União Brasil was born with some internal impasses to be resolved. The legend has three pre-candidates for president in 2022: former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM); TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSL); and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM). And there are also, from now on, disputes to assume the command of state directorates.

Since the beginning of the negotiations, members of the DEM and the PSL have been fighting internal disputes over the commands of the subtitles in the states. But, according to ACM Neto, at this first moment, each directory will be kept as it is, with representatives from DEM and PSL wherever there are directories of the two parties.

The definition of the command of União Brasil in the states only tends to occur after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approves the merger. Members of both parties estimate that this will only happen in the first months of 2022.

“The understandings and compositions will start to be made from now on. Until the merger is authorized by the TSE, everything remains as it is in the states. So there is no immediate change in states. We will dedicate time and common sense to look for the best path and the best songwriting output. The idea is that the Union arrives in 2022 as the most victorious in the polls, respecting the stories and contribution of each one”, said ACM Neto.

President of the Pernambuco DEM, former minister Mendonça Filho, affirms that the new party will go through a transition process. According to him, the result of the polls in 2022 will be decisive for the party’s command choices and any change will have to be approved by 60% of the executive’s members.

“Actually this thing about the [diretório] ‘stick with’ is an old model. In the old chip, you had a command where you had absolute power in that local, state or national command. The presidency of União Brasil belongs to Luciano Bivar, but governance is the result of a coalition. Any decision will follow the 60% rule. We need to understand that the party will have transitory governance, which will take into account the need for support of 60% of the party’s instance”, explained Mendonça Filho, former Minister of Education in the government of Michel Temer.

According to him, the statute of the new party ends with the centralization of power. “It’s different from what you had in the past, where you had a command where the political force was practically homogeneous and you had no distinction. From 2023 onwards, the rule of the game will be the rule that leaves the ballot box. How to get out of the ballot box will have a certain direction in relation to the local and even national party command”, he added.

But the PSL, which has more federal deputies than the DEM, should have the majority of the state directorates of União Brasil. In addition to the presidency, Bivar’s group will command the cash of the new acronym, which in 2022 may have around R$ 900 million from party and electoral funds.

Behind the scenes, PSL members claim they will run 17 state boards, while DEM members will hold 10.

DEM and PSL merger has an impasse for command in Rio, Goiás and São Paulo

One of the main impasses is in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where members of PSL and DEM face an internal clash. For the PSL, the mayor of Belford Roxo, Wagner Carneiro, intends to take charge of the new acronym. In the DEM, federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante works by his name and stated that he does not intend to remain in the União Brasil, if Carneiro is chosen. “I’ll leave the next day, if ‘Waguinho’ is elected. There is no conversation with him. He took over today, tomorrow I’m out. Garotinho, ‘Waguinho’, this group is out there”, stated Cavalcante when he arrived at the convention in Brasília. The mayor of Belford Roxo is from the group of former governor Anthony Garotinho (Pros).

In Goiás, Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) is appointed by his allies as a “natural” name to assume the state directorate. But Deputy Delegate Waldir (PSL) affirms that the subject will still be discussed. Waldir says he is open to dialogue. “If he [Caiado] is the president, I’m the vice, for example. If the secretariat is his, the treasury is mine. Or vice versa. The command of the new party will be well balanced”, said the deputy.

In São Paulo, the dispute involves the possibility of the party attracting former governor Geraldo Alckmin. After leaving the PSDB, Alckmin was courted by Bivar and ACM Neto, in an attempt to launch him as a candidate for the state government by União Brasil.

However, while the União Brasil summit tries to attract Alckmin, DEM members in the state are working to support the name of São Paulo deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) for the state government. João Doria (PSDB), who intends to run for President, has already launched the name of Garcia for his succession.

In addition, part of the PSL members support the name of state deputy Arthur do Val (Patriota), who intends to run for the government of São Paulo with the support of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL).

Despite the moves, the Union Brazil summit has already signaled that the definition of candidacies in the state will be up to the members of the national executive.

Party is born with three pre-candidates to Planalto Palace

União Brasil was born with two names appointed as pre-candidates for Palácio do Planalto next year: former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, from DEM, and presenter José Luís Datena, from PSL. In addition, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), who had been negotiating his affiliation with the PSD, is also considering running for the presidency in the dispute for União Brasil in 2022 – although he has not officially admitted this, unlike Mandetta and Datena.

“We are going to be protagonists. This is the goal we set ourselves. We have Mandetta and Datena, so that the population can evaluate”, said the deputy and leader of the DEM in the Chamber, Efraim Filho (PB).

According to the congressman, the population “has a feeling” for a name of the so-called third way, which could face the polarization between president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “There is a feeling that is hidden there, that is in people’s hearts. This feeling has not yet found a name, a face or a messenger. This is União Brasil’s mission: to give voice to what echoes in the streets. We can be the messengers of that hope. We need to signify this name”, completed Ephraim.

Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS), leader of the PSL in the Senate, stated that União Brasil will “rescue” the country from polarization. “From now on, we are one, one party and many common goals. I see the Union as a great moment for Brazilian politics. What really matters is the consolidation of a legend that will rescue Brazil from this polarization. What unites us is greater than any peripheral issue”, argued the senator.

Onyx tried to approve support for Bolsonaro’s re-election, but was defeated

Member of the DEM, the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, even presented a request for the new party to close support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro. The request, however, was rejected by the União Brasil executive.

When rejecting the request, Luciano Bivar stated that the request was an “anticipated” discussion and that the topic will only be dealt with when the new legend has the merger approved by the TSE. A pre-candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Onyx was the only member of the DEM who voted against the merger.

Despite the denial of support for Bolsonaro’s re-election, the now secretary general of União Brasil, ACM Neto, has already signaled that each state will be able to deliberate on the national dispute in 2022. state governments.