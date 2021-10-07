Putin urges not to put countries in a difficult position due to gas

According to Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, one should avoid putting any country in difficulties in supplying gas.

The Russian President has asked Nikolai Shulginov, Minister of Energy, to take over the fulfillment of obligations to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine.

“I ask you, as Minister of Energy, to take personal control of these issues, and ensure that Gazprom [empresa estatal de gás natural] fulfill all your contractual obligations for the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine to Europe,” he urged.

Despite everything, the Russian leader assured that Gazprom never refused to increase gas supplies to foreign consumers.

“There has never been a single case in history where Gazprom refused to increase supplies to its customers if they placed the appropriate orders. Not a single one,” Putin said, noting that Germany, the biggest consumer of Russian gas in Europe , received an additional 10.124 billion cubic meters of gas in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

“This is 131.8% compared to last year,” he explained.

The completion of certification for the Nord Stream 2 (Northern Current 2) pipeline and the increase in the volume of gas transactions on the St. Petersburg International Commodities and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) will cool the current market situation of gas, predicted Aleksandr Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia.

However, Putin criticized gas trading on the stock market.

“In general, the gas trade […] it’s not very efficient because it carries a lot of risks, because it’s not watches, underwear and ties, or cars, and it’s not even oil, which can be produced and stored anywhere, including in tankers, waiting for a certain market situation. Gas is not traded in this way, it cannot be stored in this way,” said the Russian chief executive.

Putin noted that even liquefied natural gas (LNG) has to be produced, liquefied, loaded into tankers and regasified.

“It’s a complicated process, very expensive, it doesn’t work that way. It just doesn’t work,” said Vladimir Putin, speaking to Novak.

“We are going to think about a possible increase in market supply, but this must be done carefully. Do the math with Gazprom, talk to them. I agree with you, we don’t need such a speculative frenzy, because, as you know, there is other unpleasant events that follow that kind of speculation.”

Putin warned that Russia needs to take additional steps to ensure that LNG production at exploration sites that have operated for decades is balanced, and added that Europe is trying to achieve carbon neutrality at Russia’s expense.

During the meeting, Boris Kovalchuk, chairman of the board of Inter RAO, the energy holding company, told the Russian chief executive that “coal generation in Germany represents 27% of the year’s energy balance, and 13% in Russia”, and that, “therefore, it is strange to fight for carbon neutrality”.

“You asked the right question, how can you fight for carbon neutrality when the energy balance in Europe, in this case in the Federal Republic of Germany, in terms of coal generation, is twice as large as in Russia. possible, and they are doing it,” said Putin.

“And they are trying to do that, I mean Europeans in general, at the expense of others. In this case, they are trying to do it at our expense, at the expense of Russia. the interests of all parties in the global energy market,” suggested the President of Russia.