Putin’s intervention aimed to calm the gas market

(Bloomberg) — The comments made on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin on gas supplies in Europe were a deliberate attempt to calm an increasingly unstable market, said two people with knowledge of the country’s energy policy.

There were some conditions to potential supply of record Russian gas export volumes this year, perhaps the quick approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But sources said the main motivation behind Putin’s statement was to cut prices, which were too high .

The verbal intervention was successful. After rising 60% in just two days, gas prices fell on Thursday, along with electricity and oil prices.

The Moscow government, though often described as a hostile power that uses gas as a political weapon against its neighbors, has deep commercial ties with Europe. It remains Russia’s biggest export market, as it has been for decades since the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russia was surprised by the scale of the rise in gas prices in Europe and was increasingly concerned about the stability of the region’s energy market, one of the people said.

“This kind of speculative frenzy” that has gripped European markets is useless, Putin said at a TV meeting on Wednesday.

Stabilizing gas prices is an important goal for Russia now, one of the people said. The country prefers low volatility to continued high, another source says.

