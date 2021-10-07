Qell Group arrives in Brazil and wants to invest billions in ethanol-powered cars

The American group Qell Acquisition Corp, exponent of the so-called “blank check companies”, starts this Thursday (7th) at Latin America a challenge to the electrification of the global automotive industry, with a billion-dollar bet on vehicles powered by ethanol.

The company opened an office in São Paulo called Qell Latam Partners, in a design more similar to a private equity fund, whose initial objective is to buy companies in the automotive chain in Latin America valued between 500 million and 3 billion dollars.

In the US, Qell was listed on the Nasdaq in 2020 and recently merged with electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft developer Lilium in a $3 billion operation.

Partners on Qell’s Latin America project include Barry Engle, former president of GM International; Francisco Valim, former president of Nextel and Via; and Carlos Zarlenga, who until August this year was GM’s president in South America.

Together, they share the diagnosis that Latin America is falling off the map of the next generation of investments in the global automotive chain, as disruptions caused by the rapid migration to electric cars have led manufacturers to prefer other regions.

global movement

“It’s not just Ford,” Valim told Reuters, referring to the announcement by the American automaker that in January it closed its production operations in Brazil, as part of a global restructuring, while investing heavily in electric vehicles in Europe and the States United.

Indeed, General Motors, Stellantis and other giant automakers have announced ambitious plans for partial or full electrification of their models in Europe by 2030, in the wake of government subsidies pushing to cut emissions.

Here, however, this transition must take place much slower. McKinsey consultancy estimates that up to 30% of the fleet in Brazil will be electric cars by 2030.

According to Valim, however, this decline in global investments in Latin America opens up opportunities to explore regional strengths, such as flex-fuel vehicles or ethanol-powered vehicles, a technology that should remain dominant for many years to come.

“We are in a different condition and there is no one focused on developing vehicles with a proven technology that we already have,” said Valim. “Betting everything on the electric is a mistake here.”

120 companies on the radar

The executive says that Qell has mapped around 120 companies in the automotive chain in Latin America that may be investment targets. The first of them, possibly involving a vehicle manufacturer, should take place in 2021, but Valim did not give details.

Unlike the script known by the private equity industry, however, the company must first announce the investment and raise funds later, in a design, now yes, more similar to the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPACs), or as they became known, ” blank check companies”.

According to Valim, the automotive sector will be Qell’s gateway to Latin America, but the company may expand to other industrial sectors also linked to mobility.