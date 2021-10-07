Queiroga defends the end of the use of masks gradually

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said last Wednesday (6) that a technical team from the ministry is evaluating the release of the use of masks against Covid-19.

“The idea is to do this gradually, right? Outdoors, right? And, for example, in a football stadium, at an event, right? So, you have to look at the number of public, in short, these issues are being dealt with by the technical area and, as soon as we have a position, we will inform the Brazilian population,” Queiroga told reporters.

Decree in Rio questioned in court

The Public Ministry and the Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro asked the Court of Justice to suspend the municipal decree of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, which exempts the use of masks for the population.

With only 46.8% of complete vaccination coverage, the city was the first in Brazil to drop the requirement for protective equipment.

In the document, prosecutor Carla Carrubba and defender Flávia da Silva allege low vaccination coverage, lack of scientific basis and failure to comply with a court ruling that states that municipalities do not contravene state government norms to request the return of the mandatory use of masks by the population.

In an interview with CNN, the mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis, stated that “the population almost no longer wears a mask”. “Nobody will live with a mask for the rest of their lives. Anyone who wants to use it can use it, but the mandatory use has already done.”

