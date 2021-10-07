R$4.50 bet made in an upscale neighborhood in DF wins R$35 million

posted on 10/06/2021 9:58 PM / updated on 10/06/2021 10:02 PM



If someone disappears in your circle of friends, it was probably the new millionaire in town – (credit: ED ALVES/CB/DA Press)

Brasilia won a new millionaire! A bet made in Lago Sul hit the six dozen of the modality and took home, alone, R$ 35,714,240.27. The draw 2416 for the modality had the following numbers drawn this Wednesday night (6/10): 06-07-11-26-37-57.

The modality was accumulated by five draws. According to Caixa, the ticket was made at Lotérica Onze da Sorte (SHIS QI 11, Bloco O). It is a simple bet of just six numbers.

Also according to information from the bank, throughout the country, another 86 tickets matched five numbers and won R$39,895.60. Already 5,658 people hit four dozen and took R$ 866.28.

Performance

According to Caixa, if the player wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive approximately R$ 126 thousand in income in the first month.

Memory

Remember that this was the second time in 2021 that a bet by the capital led to Mega. On March 27, a bet made in electronic media in the city alone took R$ 27,070,907.55.