‘Rachadinha’ at Alap generates new operation that investigates fraud in public tenders using SUS resources | Amapá

The PF informed that the “Omega” operation had to be triggered due to the evidence acquired in the May operation. It is possible that it occurred active and passive corruption practice, undue exemption from bidding, administrative law and criminal association.

The suspicion is that the criminal group is made up of a politician, a civil servant from the State Department of Health (Sesa) and a businessman. Those investigated did not have their names released. This time, 11 search and seizure warrants were carried out in Macapá and Santana, in homes and companies linked to the investigated.

In a statement, Alap declared that the operation “has no connection with the current management of the house of laws” and that the search and seizure took place in the office of deputy Dr. Alberto Negrão (PP), who was also the target of the action carried out in May.

“The clarification is necessary so that there are no doubts about the fairness of the work in the administration and in the performance of the Legislative Power in favor of the population”, added Alap in a note.

The deputy’s press office informed that he will only take a stand on the operation after having access to the investigation of the case.

In a note, the PF detailed that the warrants were issued by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1), “given that two investigated have prerogative of jurisdiction and the possible crimes were committed during the exercise of the position and related to the functions performed”.

The documents seized in the “Third Part” demonstrate, according to the PF, that “a politician used his influence with a Sesa server to favor a certain company providing hospital service and guarantee contracts, from bidding waiver, involving public resources of the SUS”. The PF added that, in exchange, undue advantages were offered to public agents in the form of payments and negotiation of public positions.

“The investigation showed signs that the negotiation of public positions in hospitals, with the appointment of allies, ignored technical criteria and interfered unduly in the management of hospital departments“, highlights the PF.

The investigated contracts took place between 2019 and 2021 and totaled more than BRL 15.7 million, most of which did not require bidding. Of these, about R$ 1.1 million, in two contracts signed in 2020, were resources destined only to combat Covid-19.

Sesa did not comment on the PF’s action until the last update of this report.

In the May operation, the PF carried out 12 search and seizure warrants to investigate the possible commission of a “crack” in the Legislative Assembly of Amapá, a vote-buying scheme and the appointment of phantom officials.

At the request of the PF, the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of Amapá determined the precautionary removal of deputy Dr. Alberto Negrão (PP), who is in the first term of office. Alap needed to analyze the request by the Court, but blocked the decision and kept the congressman active. It was electronically monitored, but in June the precautionary measures were revoked.

The PF detailed that the “split” scheme at Alap worked with the confiscation of 70% of the remuneration of advisors who were appointed but did not show up for work. The investigation pointed out that the personal data were provided by the alleged servers and the attendance sheets were forged.

The evidence of crimes emerged during the municipal elections of 2020. The investigated state deputy, who is a doctor, would have used Alap advisers who were also employees of a private hospital and the University Hospital (HU) – Centro Covid – to convince voters to vote for a candidate for councilor, in exchange for scheduling appointments, surgeries and exams.

