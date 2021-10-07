Racism case against Philosophy student mobilizes students and wins dossier at UFRGS

RIO – “What a shame”. The phrase, accompanied by an emoji vomiting, was the beginning of a nightmare for psychologist Amanda Klimick, 23, who lives in Porto Alegre. The message of what would be a case of harassment triggered a series of racist attacks on her boyfriend, the Public Policy student at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Sérgio Renato da Silva, known as Jota Júnior. Amanda is blonde and has green eyes. Jota is black. The stranger who approached her is a doctoral student in Philosophy, studying at the same university as Jota, which took the case to the police, but above all into the academic debate.

‘Exudes a typical smell’: Student at UFRGS accuses doctoral student of racism; police investigate

The episode is, in fact, one more in the list of accusations of racism and misogyny made against Álvaro Hauschild, pointed out as a harasser. Attached to the investigation being carried out by the state’s Civil Police is a dossier made by university students, which was delivered in August to UFRGS, but which did not result in any action against the student.

University has quotas

Among other phrases to illustrate his perplexity at Amanda’s relationship with Jota, Hauschild wrote that black “exudes a typical smell”, that “has a brain programmed to make as many children as possible” and “can harmonize well in the savanna” . The doctoral student also addressed, according to the girl’s reports, supposedly genetic grounds to defend that the European people – apparently alluding to him and Amanda in opposition to Jota – “needed to be a warrior” and defend themselves from invaders in order to purify themselves” . All copies of messages are now part of the investigation. Hauschild denies having been a racist. He told GLOBO that “anything can be distorted and thrown on the fan to impact and harm the person.”

‘Fucking monkey…’: MP denounces police for racism, racial injury and domestic violence in SC

— It wasn’t just racism. It was a huge amount of absurdity, cruelty, machismo, misogyny, prejudice against interracial couples. Everything that happened is very painful. And to imagine that a person like him is inside a university, he’s an opinion maker – retorts Amanda.

Hauschild is a writer and is popular among conservatives. Yesterday, the Kotter publishing house announced that it would remove from its catalog and collect the book Anamnesine, a selection of short stories, written by the doctoral student. At 29, Hauschild promotes ideas associated with right-wing radicalism. He is a translator for Russian ultranationalist philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. Dugin and the Brazilian ideologist Olavo de Carvalho wrote together the debate book “The USA and the new world order”.

Know more

To the point Which way is the party that unites DEM and PSL going?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Latest Covid CPI Testimonials; ANP’s controversial auction; and Nobel Prize in Literature





— We are afraid of taking an attitude and being unfair to the author, but we verified other issues, such as a blog he maintained, and we asked that copies of all bookstores be collected — said Sálvio Kotter, coordinator of the publisher, announcing the judicial dissolution with the author. “The book is a novel. It’s not politics, stuff like that. It may be that now that we know we find something that points towards his convictions, that passed as a metaphor and that wasn’t.

The total number of black students in Brazilian universities has already surpassed that of white students: 50.3% of the total in the public network. The latest IBGE National Household Sample Survey shows that, in 2019, Brazil already had about 4 million blacks or browns in higher education. Of these, 1.4 million in the Southeast and 1.3 million in the Northeast. The South Region has the lowest representation of the black population in universities with 254,000 students for more than 1 million whites. UFRGS was one of the first in the country, in 2008, to adopt the quota system.

Coronavirus: In Alaska, the epicenter of the US pandemic, doctors must choose who will live or die

Jota, 23, who declares himself an “environmental liberal” on his social networks, will support the accusation of racism against Hauschild, not just racial slur, the most common case, when the attack has a specific target. For him, what happened was an affront to an entire race:

—In addition to what happened to me, the new accusations against him place a very great responsibility on the university, because, if the veracity of the information is confirmed, it will have to expel the student.

“Nefarious Ideology”

In the dossier that UFRGS students and former students submitted to the institution’s ombudsman, a month and a half before the couple’s accusations surfaced, there are publications by Hauschild collected on social networks and blogs. In them, he says things like “it is our duty not to accept and not consider accusations of racism, privilege or the like”. It also classifies feminism as “a nefarious ideology” and says that “our daughters are serving as a labor force to propagate Black Lives Matter in universities.” He mentions that characteristics such as pride, intelligence and virtue are innate to the Germanic people, in addition to preaching “ethnic-racial preservation”. In dealing with the holocaust, Hauschild preaches that the Jewish genocide in World War II was “a Holocont imposed down their throats on the peoples”. For him, the theme is treated with an “intensely sentimental” and media discourse to avoid putting “the scientific truth about it into question”. The students made prints of images used by the doctoral student that are now associated with neo-Nazism and white supremacy.

Know more

To the point Which way is the party that unites DEM and PSL going?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Latest Covid CPI Testimonials; ANP’s controversial auction; and Nobel Prize in Literature





Everything was delivered on August 2nd by the Graduate Program in Philosophy to the University’s Center for Disciplinary Affairs (NAD), which recommended the opening of a disciplinary process to the Institute of Philosophy and Human Sciences. The IFCH director, Hélio Ricardo Alves, stated that two complaints are being investigated.

— This information is public, it is on social media (from Álvaro). The only job we had was to look for the texts and send them to the ombudsman (of UFRGS) – said one of the complainants, on condition of anonymity.