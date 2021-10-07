Rafa Kalimann argues with actress after DRT charge | Fabia Oliveira

Instagram Rafa Kalimann and Gabriella Dalacosta

Actress since 2015, Gabriela Dallacosta only got the DRT earlier this year after a lot of struggle. He took several courses, participated in numerous plays and got small jobs on television. She recently decided to vent about the lack of opportunities and confusion involving influencers working as actors. What Gabriela did not expect was to chat with Rafa Kalimann.

“I have nothing against Rafa and Juliette Freire acting in a soap opera or series, but I think it’s fair that they go the way we actors do. It’s not just because they’re in the media, because they have millions of followers, they can win a character. Where are the tests? Where’s the registration? She didn’t like it and came to reply to me”, says Gabriela.

According to the actress, the ‘BBB 20’ runner-up claimed that she felt offended and diminished by her work as an influencer and also guaranteed that she had taken several courses when she was younger. “She told me that the DRT was already being applied for. But I called the Union of Artists of Rio and learned that there was no application in the name of Rafa Kalimann. How can she be recording the series ‘Rensga Hits!’, from the GloboPlay?. How can she be a presenter? I repeat. It’s not fair and I’m defending my division, I’m defending my teammates,” he admits.

Early last night, the column contacted Hugo Gross, president of the Union of Artists of Rio, who informed that Rafa Kalimann’s DRT was not required, as she stated in her conversation with Gabriela Dallacosta. “If she has enough material to prove it, we will receive and evaluate the case,” Gross said.