Rafinha Bastos and Monark count how much they earn per month with YouTube

Comedian Rafinha Bastos and Flow presenter known by the nickname Monark revealed how much they earn per month with their digital business on YouTube.

Bastos said that he now earns more money per month than when he presented a talk show on television, the height of his television career.

The comedian claimed to earn more than 120 thousand reais a month and has only two employees. “I work one day a month,” he said, jokingly – with nuances of seriousness.

Bastos’ main project is “More than 8 minutes”, which has already been interviewed by comedian Carlos Alberto da Nóbrega, doctor Paulo Muzy and comedian Leandro Ramos, from Choque de Cultura.

Monark, who, together with Igor 3K, presents the most popular podcast on YouTube today, Flow, stated that his salary is fixed and that he received 50 thousand reais in September.

Payments come from YouTube, which pays content creators in dollars.

Bastos told of difficulties in withdrawing the money earned on Google’s video platform, which makes international payments and requires, for example, a legal entity account to receive remittances from the United States.

The comedian also said that he had to make choices that made him lose opportunities in digital at the beginning of the last decade because, despite the clear rise of videos on the Internet, a large part of the investments and profit possibilities were in traditional TV at that time.

Bastos’ interview was given alongside Cauê Moura, content creator who became famous at the beginning of the last decade with videos commenting on news and inspiration on the controversial presenter Luiz Carlos Alborghetti, who died in 2009.