Razer announces new notebooks with Windows 11 and says compatibility reach all models

Windows 11 has already started shipping, but most PCs — at least the pros — aren’t ready to receive it. But manufacturers are already aware of this news: in addition to Acer, Razer has just announced new variants of notebook models that come with the new version of the operating system pre-installed. In addition, the brand has confirmed that compatibility will be extended to all of its laptops. Windows 11 has some very strict security-related measures that require TPM 2.0, Secure Boot and an officially supported CPU by Microsoft. Big tech says this is essential, as security is paramount in their new system. However, these guidelines can end up delaying the arrival of the OS for a larger number of devices. See below for more details about Razer’s new notebooks:

Razer Book with Windows 11

Razer marked its foray into the productivity laptop space with the Razer Book, and now the newest models in the lineup are being updated to run Windows 11. In practical terms, it’s the same Razer Book with spec upgrades to match. Microsoft’s requirements. The new Razer Books even come with 11th generation Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics and EVO certification. There are touchscreen variants and a slim and light form factor for productivity on the go. The only thing that has changed is the fact that the latest models will now come with Windows 11 pre-installed and will cost more than versions without the new OS. Pricing starts at $999.99 on Razer’s official website. The high-end 4k model is now available with double the storage as well.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Windows 11