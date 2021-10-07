Real estate funds most recommended by analysts to buy in October; Bresco leads for the 2nd month

SAO PAULO – After the losses of recent months, analysts expect an October recovery for Ifix, an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange. Despite expectations, the sentiment is still one of caution given the uncertainties that still surround the financial market.

Ifix closed down 1.24% in September, the second consecutive month of low for the indicator. In August, the index had already fallen by 2.63%. The performance was stimulated by yet another increase in the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, which at the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank was set at 6.25% per year. It was the fifth consecutive rise in the rate.

Political and fiscal uncertainties, uncertainties arising from the direction of the pandemic and market tension arising from threats of default by the developer Evergrande, one of the biggest in China, also contributed to the concern of investors in real estate funds last month.

According to analysts, the drop in prices has opened up opportunities in the FIIs segment, but the volatility of the moment still requires a judicious selection of assets. “We reinforced our preference for more defensive sectors, with good capacity to absorb inflation and resilient to current challenges”, suggests Luís Gustavo Pereira, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, who signs the house’s recommended portfolio of real estate funds.

Survey of InfoMoney with ten brokers analyzed the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions. In all, 50 FIIs were remembered and the highlight of the list was Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations.

The real estate fund portfolio of InfoMoney has the five most recommended assets for the month. For tie-breaking criteria, those with the highest average volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from the financial information provider Economatica.

Read too:

The novelty this month was the entry of Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) in place of Vinci Logística (VILG11), which was among the main recommendations of September. See below the most recommended real estate funds by analysts for October, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each stock in September, year to date and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment Recommendations Return September Return 2021 Return 12 months (BRCO11) Bresco Logistics Logistics Warehouses 8 -2.94 -10.79 -17.02 (TRXF11) TRX Real Estate Retail 6 0.19 7.10 10.28 (HGRU11) CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 -2.53 -7.87 -5.48 (KNCR11) Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 4 2.94 15.83 12.72 (CPTS11) Flagship Securities Receivables 3 0.71 5.24 17.02 (Ifix) ifix -1.24 -5.72 -2.96

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends

Source: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

Bresco Logistics (BRCO11)

With eight recommendations in October, one more than in September, Bresco Logística is the most recommended real estate fund for the second consecutive month.

Ativa Investimentos highlights the portfolio of the logistics warehouse fund. There are 11 properties, 35% of which are located in the city of São Paulo. The leases have an average remaining term of 4.6 years and approximately 95% of tenants have high credit ratings.

For Pereira, from Guide Investimentos, Bresco Logística has one of the best portfolios in the industry. “Despite this, the fund has been trading close to historic lows. We believe that the recent performance, combined with the various management initiatives, is generating a window of opportunity for investors”, he assesses.

BTG Pactual also recalls that, last month, the fund announced the lease of almost 12 thousand square meters of the property Bresco Canoas (RS), thus zeroing the fund’s vacancy. The new lease should represent a positive impact of R$0.015 per share.

TRX Real Estate (TRXF11)

TRX Real Estate gained a position from September to October and now appears second on the list of the most remembered FIIs of the month with six recommendations.

Managed by BRL Trust, the fund aims to generate income through the acquisition, development and sale of properties leased preferably to large companies.

TRX Real Estate currently has 46 properties and a gross leasable area of ​​409 thousand square meters. Spread over eleven states, the portfolio is concentrated on operations of large retail chains, such as Pão de Açúcar, Big, Bompreço and Assaí.

Órama Investimentos, which has TRX Real Estate in its October portfolio, highlights as positive points the diversification in number of properties and regions, the quality of tenants and long-term contracts.

CSHG Urban Rent (HGRU11)

CSHG Renda Urbana lost one position compared to last month’s ranking and now occupies the number three position on the list of the most remembered FIIs in October, with five recommendations, the same number as the previous month.

Considered a hybrid real estate fund, CSHG’s equity is mainly allocated to physical properties, but there are also shares in other real estate funds and CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables).

In the evaluation of Maria Fernanda Violatti, responsible for Rico’s portfolio, the fund’s portfolio includes leases to companies in sectors considered resilient, such as supermarkets and universities, in addition to contracts that mature only after 2025.

Another factor that could benefit the fund is the possible acquisition of ten real estate assets for a large retailer. The deal was announced in May. However, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) requested clarification from the fund and the property owner before approving the transaction.

“We believe in a positive impact on the distribution of dividends if the deal is approved”, explains Maria Fernanda. “We estimate a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of approximately 6.4% for 2021, which we see as attractive considering the fund’s risk-return ratio”, he concludes.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários is new to the list in October. The asset replaces Vinci Logística and takes fourth place in the ranking with four recommendations.

The fund has a portfolio of 52 securities, mainly exposed to CRIs indexed to the CDI (certificate of interbank deposits). Receivables represent debts of companies such as Petrobras, BR Malls, Cyrela, MRV and JHSF.

For Santander, the diversified asset portfolio is one of Kinea’s strengths. The financial institution also cites a reserve fund that managed to make it through the Covid-19 pandemic period and the estimate of a return rate with dividends of 7.5% in the coming months.

Itaú BBA, on the other hand, works with Selic at a level of 8.25% per year at the end of 2021 and 9% per year at the end of 2022. The increase would increase the profitability of the CDI and, consequently, of the highly exposed Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários to the indexer.

Flagship Securities (CPTS11)

Fund already known from the September list, Capitânia Securities once again appears among the top recommendations compiled by InfoMoney.

According to Genial Investimentos, which maintains the paper for October, the asset’s portfolio is 50% composed of CRIs indexed to the IPCA, with a premium of 6.22% per year, and 40% by other real estate funds.

“Our thesis for recommending this asset is based on the important role that Capitânia has played and which has allowed it to generate capital gains consistently”, explains Isabela Sulleiman, a real estate fund analyst, who signs Genial’s portfolio.

Guide Investimentos follows the same line and highlights the dynamic management of the fund, which, according to the broker, offers a profitability reasonably above that of the main pairs in the receivables sector.

Related