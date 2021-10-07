Realme UI 3.0: screenshots show interface design changes

Yesterday (5), we saw that realme started to release the tests of its new interface together with Android 12. The novelty is already available in China and the first screenshots show that the design used by the company is very reminiscent of OPPO’s .

According to the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station, the new really UI 3.0 is inspired by ColorOS 12. Therefore, there are widgets practically identical to what we found in the beta version of the OPPO interface.

This can’t be considered a big surprise, as previous versions of the software were also based on ColorOS.

The biggest difference between the realme and the OPPO solution is in the icons, and the interface version 3.0 also brings a bigger change in the quick settings center, besides the floating windows.

For now, the market forecast is that the UI 3.0 realme will be introduced on October 13th. The realme GT Neo 2 should be the first smartphone from the Chinese to come out of the box with the new software.