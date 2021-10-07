Red, black, green and yellow: Pedro clears his absence in Tokyo and renews dreams at Flamengo | Flamengo

Focus on what’s in your control and clear plans in four colors. Even in silence, Pedro found himself in the middle of heated debates in recent months. From not being released for the Olympic Games to Gabigol’s reserve post, the striker was involved in controversies he never wanted to be a part of.

He decided that working would be better than answering, and now he has three games ahead of him as a starter to follow the path that really matters: shining for Flamengo to reach the national team.

1 of 7 Pedro at Flamengo training on Thursday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Pedro at Flamengo training on Thursday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

With the absence of Gabigol for the FIFA date, Pedro is the main hope of the red-black fans to beat Bragantino, Fortaleza and Juventude, and continue hunting Atlético-MG in their quest for the trichampionship of Brasileirão. The topics that were not so much in evidence did not deserve answers, but time has opened space for clarification via chat via WhatsApp with the ge.

– Honestly, I don’t care much about what they say, I care about doing what depends on me. And I’m in a club that makes it possible for me to fight for titles. I’ll get my space and trust my potential.

In a ten-question ping-pong, Pedro was direct and straight in commenting on his non-participation in the Olympics, Gabriel’s reserve status, Tite’s public sympathy for him and even his most muscular physical shape. The striker still had time to remember his days in the stands when he had Adriano, whom he recently surpassed in number of goals (37 to 36 in the century), as an idol. Check out the full interview below!

– I hope to do what I’ve been doing, entering the field to give my best, my best to help Flamengo to come out with the victory, which is the most important thing. The goal is important, but it will always come naturally. Focus first on collective work. I hope we can play great games in this sequence and get even more in the lead. Flamengo, when they enter the championships, has the thought of winning. Of course, step by step, with my feet on the ground and working to try for the Brazilian title. I hope I can help as I have done.

2 of 7 Pedro celebrates goal for Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Martins / Foto FC Pedro celebrates goal for Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Martins / Foto FC

– Who is in Flamengo must always be ready to play. Not only me, but all players are ready. I’m sure whoever enters will make up for the absence of those who went to the national team. The strength of Flamengo’s cast is for that. Flamengo built a strong team to withstand the absences and continue winning, fighting for titles. I’m sure we’ll make great games.

“In the whole situation, there was sincerity and honesty on both sides, Flamengo and mine. This is the most important thing”

– It was my wish to compete in the Olympics, this is nothing new for anyone, but it was not possible. It’s looking ahead and acting on what I can interfere, in the present and in the future. I want to take advantage of the games that lie ahead and I know that by doing this at Flamengo I have great chances of being called up again. I will do my best on a daily basis, to evolve and always be on the national team’s radar.

3 of 7 Pedro for the Olympic team — Photo: Ricardo Nogueira / CBF Pedro for the Olympic team — Photo: Ricardo Nogueira / CBF

– One of the reasons for me to return to Flamengo was to return to the national team’s radar. It’s a dream to compete in the World Cup. Giving my best to Flamengo, things will happen. So I will fight, I will fight to get there and stay.

How much does the reservation bother?

“I was hired to play for Flamengo. Just as no one is hired to be a starter, no one is hired to be a reserve”

– I work on a daily basis to be among the 11 starters and I do my best in training and games. Everything I will conquer will be through my work, through my delivery. Honestly, I don’t care much about what they say, I care about doing what depends on me. And I’m in a club that makes it possible for me to fight for titles. I’ll get my space and trust my potential.

4 of 7 Gabigol and Pedro play with shadow label in celebration — Photo: André Mourão/Foto FC Gabigol and Pedro play with shadow label in celebration — Photo: André Mourão/Foto FC

Name in discussion center

– As I said, I try to worry about what is in my control. What people say is not in my control. I only think about giving my best on the field, playing my football. I have enormous affection from the people around me, from the club, and I just try to give my best on the field.

– It was a moment of great joy when I learned that I beat that mark by beating Adriano in number of goals in the century for Flamengo. Adriano has always been a reference for me, he accompanied him from the stands, he is an idol. As a striker, he is speechless. When I learned that I overcame, I was very happy, but with the desire to do more, evolve more, and grow in the number of goals for Flamengo.

5 of 7 Pedro posted a tribute to the idol Adriano on a social network — Photo: Reproduction Pedro posted a tribute to the idol Adriano on a social network — Photo: Reproduction

– At that time in 2009, I went to several games at Maracanã. I saw many in that championship. It was in the final against Grêmio, the last game, which gave Flamengo the title. Adriano has always been a reference scoring goals and with great skill in attack. I followed closely. I remember a striking goal, a run against Coritiba. Today, I feel honored to be able to write my story on the field. I was a fan and now I’m writing my story. I’m honored to have surpassed Adriano.

6 of 7 Pedro did work to gain muscle mass — Photo: Reproduction Pedro did work to gain muscle mass — Photo: Reproduction

– It was the result of a lot of work. I struggled a lot to gain this physical form and it has helped me a lot in my pivot game. I have been working to improve myself in all aspects on and off the field.

– It’s going to be very special. It’s a child’s dream. I saw many finals on TV and I always wanted to be on the field. I will have the possibility and it will be a special day to dispute a decision of this size, against a great team like Palmeiras. Playing in the Liberta final with Flamengo will be another child’s dream come true.