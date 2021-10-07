Red Bull unveils layout details in honor of Honda in Turkey

Arigatô: Red Bull’s special layout is a great tribute to Honda (Photo: Mark Thompson/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Last Wednesday, Red Bull announced that, like the AlphaTauri B team, it will use a special paintwork in honor of and thanks to Honda on the Turkish GP weekend, but it only brought a teaser of the layout that will lead to the track in Istanbul. A day later, on Thursday (7), the four-time world champion team revealed more details of the model, painted predominantly in white, but with details in red and blue.

The relationship between Red Bull and Honda began in 2018, first having Toro Rosso — today, AlphaTauri — as a customer of the Japanese brand for the supply of engines. The Sakura factory that year began a new cycle after three years of great difficulty and failures in an unsuccessful union with McLaren.

With Red Bull, however, came the definitive turning point in 2019. After a successful relationship, which yielded eight world titles at the beginning of the last decade, but also yielded many conflicts over the last few years, the Tauruses broke up with Renault and signed with Honda. The union has provided, over 53 GPs disputed since then, 13 victories, 11 poles and the chance, in 2021, to fight for the titles of the Drivers’ World, with Max Verstappen, and of the Constructors’ World in a direct battle against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

For the weekend itself, the paintwork to be used in Istanbul is inspired by the legendary Honda RA 272, in which American Richie Ginther took the carmaker’s first Formula 1 victory at the 1965 Mexico GP. AlphaTauri cars will carry the message ありがとう(arigato), ‘thank you’, in Japanese, on the rear wing.

According to the energy drink brand, the proposal of the new paint is to “celebrate the team’s winning alliance with Honda, the power unit supplier and give fans of the brand in Japan a chance to say goodbye to the company, when it should be the occasion of the last home race in Suzuka”.

“We were all looking forward to giving Japanese Honda fans a chance to celebrate our extremely successful Formula 1 partnership at home in Suzuka. With the race going downhill from the pandemic, we simply couldn’t let the weekend go by without paying tribute to Honda and its amazing home fans bringing some of their heritage to Istanbul,” said Christian Horner, head of Red Bull.

“The paint chosen pays homage to Honda’s remarkable journey in F1 and we hope we can give fans another victory in these legendary colors this weekend,” he added.

The big disappointment in this new end of the cycle is not being able to say goodbye to Formula 1 with a race in Japan. Covid-19. The Turkish GP has therefore entered as Japan’s replacement and in this way is the alternative venue for an important weekend for Honda in its alliance with Red Bull.

Honda’s director of brand operations and communications Koji Watanabe lamented the cancellation of the Japanese GP, said he hoped fans would see this special paint job as a sign of appreciation for all the support received.

“Everyone at Honda is extremely disappointed that the Japanese GP had to be cancelled, although we completely understand and agree with the reason behind this decision,” commented Watanabe.

“We were especially looking forward to racing on the Suzuka circuit, as it is our last in the sport, at a time when our two teams are performing very well. We also appreciate that Japanese fans were particularly looking forward to seeing Honda’s latest appearance here and Yuki Tsunoda driving their home race,” he continued.

“We know this special paint can’t replace what would have been an exciting weekend, but we hope Honda fans around the world, especially those in Japan, will accept this paint as a small token of our appreciation for the continued support of Honda. throughout all the years”, he concluded.

The Turkish GP takes place between October 8th and 10th at Istanbul Park in Tuzla. O BIG PRIZE follow the actions LIVE and in REAL TIME.