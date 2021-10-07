This Thursday morning (07), the Gynecologist Dr. Rubens Moura, accused of sexual abuse against his own patients, gave an ‘exclusive interview’ to the Sertão Moderno Program on Fascinação radio, which is presented by the couple Edilson Lima and Adreane Brito.
Dr. Rubinho said that he learned of the news through a friend, who according to her heard a radio broadcaster in the city reporting the matter and citing the initials of his name.
He said that he has not yet received any kind of notification from the police and that he is available to provide clarifications.
Dr. Rubinho said that he has been in the profession for over 35 years, that he has always treated all his patients with affection, in a humane way and with great respect.
Dr. Rubinho denied the three complaints and said that in some procedures, there has to be a touch in certain parts of the body. He also said that he sees several patients four days a week and that the delicate treatment may have confused them.
About one of the complaints, where a patient talked about a procedure that she thought was unconventional, he replied that all procedures have to be touch.
The physician must be notified by the police authority and must defend the alleged sexual abuse against the patients. Blog do Tarugao