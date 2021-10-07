Reinforcement: BH vaccinates elderly aged 75 and immunodepressed over 70 this Thursday – General

Third dose against COVID-19: the turn of the elderly aged 75 and immunodepressed over 70 in Belo Horizonte has come. (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DAPress) The vaccination campaign in Belo Horizonte continues with the application of booster doses this Thursday (7/10). The extra application will be offered to two groups.

The first is for elderly people over 70 years of age with a high degree of immunosuppression, whose interval since the second dose has completed 28 days. Vaccination sites can be found here. To receive the immunizing agent, the user must present his/her identity document, the CPF, a proof of residence in Belo Horizonte, as well as a certificate of his/her health condition.

The other group served 75-year-olds who had taken the second dose at least 5 months and 15 days ago. The addresses of the health centers are available on the City Hall website. For this audience, the documents required at the time of immunization are the vaccination card, RG, CPF and proof of residence.

On Friday (8/10) and Saturday (9/10), the schedule progresses with adolescents aged 13 and 14 years. Especially for this audience, the PBH and the state government reinforce the need to update the vaccination calendar against other diseases, such as meningitis C and HPV. These vaccines are also available at health centers and can be requested at the time of immunization against COVID, for simultaneous application.

See the calendar of the week:



October 7th (Thursday):



Third dose for seniors over 70 years of age with a high degree of immunosuppression.

October 8th (Thursday):



Additional dose for seniors over 75 years.

October 9th (Friday):



First dose for 14 year olds until 31 October. Young people must attend the vaccination posts accompanied by their parents or guardians, with ID, CPF and vaccination card.

10/10 (Saturday):



First dose for 13 year olds until 31 October. Young people must also go to the clinic with their parents or guardians, taking the same documents.