‘Relationship that worked the most’

Caio Castro spoke once again about the end of his relationship with Grazi Massafera just over a month ago. The actor, presenter and now pilot answered the question of presenter Igor Morais, from MonkeyCast, a podcast in which he participated on Tuesday night, 5.

He wanted to know why Caio and Grazi’s relationship didn’t work out and questioned the artist during a live: “It worked. It worked very well. It was the most successful relationship. During two and a half years of my life. beginning to end,” he said: “What went wrong? Nothing. That’s what I have to answer.”

Caio Castro talks about breaking up with Grazi Massafera: ‘Relationship that worked best’ Photo: rep/ facebook

During the program, Caio spoke about his experience on the tracks now that he races in the Porsche Cup Brasil and also about his experience with faith. “A person asked me if I believe in God. I said no. I have a relationship with God, I talk to him. From the moment you have this relationship, you don’t have to believe or not.”

Grazi, in Paris, getting ready for a friend’s birthday. Caio Castro ‘some’ from social networks Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

On the morning of Wednesday, 6, some of the former couple’s fan clubs once again raised the possibility that the two would have returned. All because Grazi appeared in a photo, walking through a mall wearing a plaid shirt, which followers believe belonged to Caio. At the beginning of the year, Grazi showed in her stories that she and Caio were detaching from the closet pieces and the shirt pattern figured among the pieces.