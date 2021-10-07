Remaster and sequel to Bloodborne for PS5 are in development [RUMOR]

Game released in 2015 may be coming to the new generation of Playstation

according to some rumors that circulate on the internet, a Bloodborne remaster, gives Bluepoint Games, is being produced for the Playstation 5. At the Twitter, Colin Moriarty, podcaster and video game narrative writer which already revealed the Remake of Demon’s Souls before the official announcement, stated that the Bluepoint could be on a journey to Yharnam, fictional city that sets the Bloodborne game. The information was initially linked on the Wccftech website.

On a Discord server, according to the user of Reddit meatsmack69, Moriarty talked more about the subject and he stated that the information he received shows that not only is the remaster in production, but a sequel to the game as well.

“The person who told me that the Insomniac is working on a wolverine game (which I didn’t believe and didn’t report, LOL) told me about bluepoint, so I’m happy to pass the information along. Whether this is true or not is yet to be seen.. He told me some other things too, which can become lucid over time.”, he said. Wolverine’s game mentioned by him was confirmed about a month ago.

“I’m told they are remastering the game for PS5 and then making a full sequel.”



“Once again, I’m not sure it’s true, but I’m certainly happy to contribute to the rumor, considering the source is right about other things as well.. (Including Bluepoint, but I knew that too, then.)”

“I have to check with the person who told me about Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls, which I was completely confident in reporting because this source is also great. If they can corroborate, then we’re done. But, thinking about it, it makes a lot of sense.”, affirmed.

bloodborne it is a Playstation-exclusive action RPG, launched in March 2015. the game was highly critically acclaimed and currently has the 92 note, on Metacritic. Having been released to the Playstation 4, the game until can be played on Playstation 5, but some PS4 features may be missing in version.

AND you, I would like one new version of Bloodborne?



