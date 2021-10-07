Remove restrictions from your name and CPF in Serasa

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Remove restrictions from your name and CPF on Serasa If you are one of them, see how to clear the name in Serasa in 4 steps and get out of it without stress. In this text, you will have everything you need to know to clear your name with peace of mind in Serasa. A simplified step by step for you to organize your finances, get out of the red and change your life.

Check your CPF at Serasa

First, you need to know exactly what your debt is. Yes, there are many people who are negative and don’t know. This happens mainly when you change your address and eventually forget to notify a company. For example: the gas company, a market card or billet from a store that you bought a long time ago.

That’s why it’s so important to check the status of your CPF for free here at Serasa Consumidor.

Once you check your CPF, you know exactly how much and to whom you owe. See the step-by-step instructions to consult your CPF at Serasa online and for free.

4 steps to clear the name in Serasa

Serasa Limpa Nome is the easiest way to get out of debt.

1. Access the Serasa Limpa Nome website, enter your CPF and click on “consult”.

Use the same password created to check your Serasa Score. If you still don’t have a registration, just click on “sign up for free” and fill in the details.

2. Check your debts and choose the best negotiation option for your pocket

3. Follow the negotiation steps

4. Click generate billet

Afterwards, just make the payment and you’re done!

After payment, the company will write off your debt and your name will be cleared again.

The deadline that companies have to withdraw the debt from their CPF and leave their name clean is 5 business days after payment. In addition, the company must also provide a receipt that the amount has been paid.

Good reasons to clear your name on Serasa

Taking control of your financial life is much more advantageous than getting lost in debt. So here are some real benefits to keeping the name clean:

Have a healthier life. In other words, those who have their financial life in order have more peace of mind, sleep better and get sick less.

Quality relationships. In other words, lack of financial control is one of the main causes of separation in couples. Without a doubt, being transparent with your family about debts can help bring more harmony to your home.

Productivity at work. Keeping up with your bills makes a big difference in other areas of your life, such as work. In addition to greater confidence in a job interview, you can better focus on professional tasks if you don’t have to worry about debt.

Build a positive story. In addition to providing a fairer credit analysis, some institutions may offer lower interest rates for those who are part of the Positive Registry.

If you feel unprepared to face this situation, rest assured. We have tips to negotiate your debts and get out of trouble here at Teach, just read and prepare.

How do I know if I have debts beyond what I can pay?

An over-indebted person is someone who has debts far above their monthly payment capacity and, as a solution, uses credit on a daily basis to support themselves.

There are always signs that appear before your accounts are out of control and it is important to recognize them and take action before that happens. So pay attention if you:

He’s been buying in installments things that he used to buy in cash; He started using the overdraft to cover basic expenses; Pay only the credit card minimum; You are redeeming money from savings or asking a relative to help you pay off a loan installment; You are failing to pay essential bills such as electricity, water and gas.

Did you clear your name? Now it’s time to really save!

When the bills get out of hand, you have to stop everything. Yes, starting from scratch without despair. Make a detailed plan of everything you earn and everything you spend. Organize your family’s budget in a simple way and see how much you can save per month, look for extra income, save, gather the coins. Everything at this time helps to gather the amount needed to pay off your debt.

Before closing a deal, make your household budget, considering the cash inflows and what you need to maintain your basic expenses. This way, you will be clear about the monthly amount you can count on to pay what you owe. Only sign an agreement that you can actually fulfill.

If the company does not accept your proposal, seek help from the mediation or conciliation sector at a consumer protection agency or public defender to renegotiate the payment. Find the one closest to you on the Consumer Protection website.

The important thing is not to despair and persevere in the process of getting out of the red!

Remember: if you are in debt, go to Limpa Nome, register and negotiate your debts with participating companies.

What does it mean for debt to expire?

After the debt turns 5 years old, it can no longer stay in Serasa’s databases. But it does not cease to exist. The bank, finance company or store where you made the debt can still charge you, including interest. And that company can also deny another credit request you make.

Didn’t you make the debt?

In Brazil, every 17 seconds a person is a victim of fraud known as identity theft. Scammers use your name, CPF and other data, such as your credit card number, to make purchases, apply for loans or start a business. Checking your CPF regularly helps protect against this type of fraud.

If you want, you can opt for AntiFraude, which monitors your CPF 24 hours a day. This way, you receive alerts every time your name is consulted. But if you just want to see how your name is here at Serasa, is it also online, fast and free?

Just access the CPF query on our website if you have difficulties, just follow our tutorial and follow all the steps properly.















