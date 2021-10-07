Renan Announces President of the Federal Council of Medicine among Investigated by Covid’s CPI | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), informed this Wednesday (6) that the president of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro, was included in the list of those investigated by the commission .

Calheiros also included on Wednesday (6) another four new people in the list of investigated by the commission, they are: pocket blogger Allan dos Santos; the Pocket-born businessman Otávio Fakhoury; businessman Danilo Trento, institutional director of Need Medicines; and Marcos Tolentino, businessman and owner of a television network suspected of being a “hidden partner” of the FIB Bank, an institution that granted a letter of guarantee in the contract for the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

Understand why the purchase of Covaxin doses entered the sights of Covid’s CPI

CPI reporter includes Allan dos Santos, Fakhoury and businessmen on the list of investigated

With the inclusion of the new names, Covid’s CPI already has, according to the rapporteur, a list of 37 people investigated.

“Due to the facts verified in the investigation, in the investigation, I wanted to elevate Mr. Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro, who is president of the Federal Council of Medicine, to the status of being investigated, for his support for denial, for the way it supported the prescription of ineffective drugs and defended them publicly and for the omission of criminal facts”, said Calheiros.

When dealing with the “omission” of the CFM, the rapporteur referred to the complaints made against the Prevent Senior health plan. The company is accused of concealing patient deaths by Covid-19 and pressuring doctors to prescribe ineffective drugs against the disease.

Investigated in Covid’s CPI, Prevent Senior concealed deaths in Bolsonaro-supported chloroquine study

The commission asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the States of São Paulo and the Federal District and the Federal Police to investigate if there was an omission on the part of the board in face of the accusations against the health plan operator.

CPI approves request for PGR to investigate possible omission of the Federal Council of Medicine in the Prevent Senior case

In addition, senators consider that the council supported the propagation of ineffective drugs on the grounds of defending “medical autonomy”.

The inclusion of the president of the CFM among those investigated provoked a reaction from senators aligned with the government in the CPI.

Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) said that he considers the measure “absurd” and “tremendous injustice”. The congressman claimed that the chairman of the council did not have the right to full defense, as he did not make a statement to the CPI.

Mauro Luiz Ribeiro was even summoned by the commission, but the testimony was not scheduled.

Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) stated that Mauro Ribeiro “has been openly defending the physician’s autonomy” and that, by making him investigated, “it is as if he fits all Brazilian physicians who work within their freedom”.

“Nobody is judging Brazilian doctors here. In fact, there are many who are against this citizen”, retorted senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).