Renato Augusto explains positioning and opens the doors for Paulinho’s return to Corinthians

Early this Thursday afternoon, Renato Augusto gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The midfielder talked a lot about his game on the field, but he also responded about a possible arrival of Paulinho to Corinthians

Teammates at Timão in 2013 and the Brazilian national team at the 2018 World Cup, the two may return to play together for Corinthians in 2022, as the defensive midfielder is free on the market. Renato opened the doors for Paulinho’s return, as well as talking about the tactical role of the former Barcelona player.

“As for Paulinho, he’s already played this role a few times, it’s a little different from the players we have. And then there’s the tactical issue, which is more with Sylvinho. I don’t know how he (Paulinho) has been playing. in Arabia, but I don’t know how it is. He’s a guy of the highest level and, if he really comes, he’ll be of great value to us“, said shirt 8.

Under Sylvinho’s command, Renato Augusto has already acted in different positions. In addition to being a second man in the middle, the shirt 8 has also played as the first defensive midfielder, and scored goals playing both ways. The player revealed that he learned a lot from two former Corinthians players: Elias and Paulinho.

“I ended up scoring in this role, but now I try to stay a little closer to the area, stepping into the area, which I think I learned a lot from some players I played with, when I was younger I didn’t have this idea of ​​entering the area. , to be closer to the goal, and I had the pleasure of playing with players like Elias, like Paulinho, who are players who have a feeling for the goal. more goal,” commented Renato.

Many fans found the shirt 8 acting as the first defensive midfielder strange. For Renato, however, the position is not a big news, as he played that way in the national team and in China.

“I had already played, I played practically all the Olympics at first wheel, so it’s nothing new for me, I did it a few times in China too. My role I like the most, of course, is 8, midfielder, I’ve been playing. It’s the one I’m most used to. We talked about it, of course that in some moments of the game it will need, as happens in Bragantino’s game, it was 2-0 Bragantino and Sylvinho had to make some substitutions and I had to back off a bit,” explained the Corinthians 8 shirt.

See more at: Renato Augusto, Paulinho and Mercado da Bola.