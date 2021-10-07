Renato Augusto says he takes lessons from Elias and Paulinho for the Corinthians role: “Feeling the goal” | corinthians

Corinthians 8 shirt, midfielder Renato Augusto gave a press conference this Thursday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, two days before the duel with Sport, at Arena Pernambuco, and spoke about his position with Sylvinho.

Scorer of two goals in eight games, he has played as a second midfielder, but was moved to the role of first defensive midfielder in the closing minutes of the 2-2 draw against Bragantino. At 33, he takes lessons from old Fiel acquaintances.

– What I’m looking for is to be close to the area, step into the area. I learned a lot from players I played with. When I was younger, I didn’t really have the idea of ​​playing close to the goal, but I played with Elias and Paulinho, players who have the feeling of the goal, who understand this infiltration. I tried to learn from them, to enter the area and score more goals.

– I played the entire Olympics (2016) as the first defensive midfielder, it’s nothing new for me, I’ve also done it a few times in China, but the role I like the most is the 8, midfielder, the one I’ve been playing. In some moments, it will need, like against Bragantino, when Sylvinho made a substitution and I retreated. I ended up even scoring a goal in this role.

Quoting Paulinho, Renato Augusto was asked about the possibility of playing alongside the defensive midfielder, who is in Corinthians’ sights to strengthen the team next season.

– The tactical issue would be more with Sylvinho. He even spent some time in Saudi Arabia, I don’t know how he’s been playing. But he’s a high profile guy. If it really comes, it will be of great help to us.

