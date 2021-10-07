Renato Augusto says in what Sylvinho resembles Tite: “He will be one of the best in a short time” | corinthians

Interviewed this Thursday at Corinthians, two days before the match against Sport in Recife, midfielder Renato Augusto filled coach Sylvinho with praise.

Pressured by bad numbers at the beginning of his work, the coach has seen the team’s performance grow in recent games and now accumulates an unbeaten record of ten matches.

Timão’s 8 shirt, Renato pointed out some similarities in his daily life with Tite and said that the coach will be on the highest shelves of Brazilian football in the near future:

– Sylvinho is a very high level guy, who played in Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Arsenal. A guy who understands football a lot, who studied, who worked for a long time with Tite, who was the greatest I’ve worked with. He has our full trust, he gives full openness to dialogue, like it was with Tite. And understand what Corinthians is. There was pressure before Derby and he helped us a lot in that regard, especially in the emotional part – highlighted the midfielder.

– I believe he can be one of the best coaches in the country in a short time. He’s a guy who studies and understands the game. There will be hits and misses, just like the players. We have to be understanding with this, as we have when a teammate misses a pass or a kick. There will come times when he will make a mistake. The important thing is that you try your best for the group. We are on the right way.

With the conclusion of the 24th round, Corinthians jumped from sixth to fifth place in the Brasileirão. With 14 games to go in the championship, Timão is 13 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, who still have a game in hand. Asked if the title is an impossible dream, Renato had no expectations:

– Not long ago they even talked about relegation. This is not the time (for a title fight). It’s time to consolidate, to grow this season finale. We are under construction, with players arriving now, so it’s game-by-game thinking. Earn points and trust.

