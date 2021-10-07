Renato Gaúcho says Flamengo was harmed and mocks Atlético – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Flamengo / Disclosure Renato Gaúcho complains about the absence of players called up and makes fun of Atlético

Flamengo did not have a good performance and only drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino, on Wednesday, in Bragança Paulista (SP), in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Rio de Janeiro club had nine absenteeism, four of which were absent due to calls to the national teams. At the end of the match, coach Renato Gaúcho spoke about the loss, nudged critics and also the attitude of the Atlético leader.

“The only injured in this story is Flamengo. If I were in Atlético’s shoes, I would also want to compete in the championship, knowing that Flamengo has four players called up. I just want to give a direct message to those who said the others were harmed.” , said the coach.

Renato Gaúcho’s message to Atlético was given by the fact that the club from Minas Gerais went against the postponement of the Brasileirão rounds during the FIFA Dates. And in relation to critics, the coach made a “parallel” of the realities between Cariocas and Minas Gerais, as Flamengo was the team with the highest number of players: four.

The Flamengo commander spared no criticism of the games during the FIFA date, questioned the CBF and spoke out against the way Brasileirão is being conducted. “We don’t have time to rest, nor to sleep straight. We live inside hotels and planes. Now would be the deadline, with the national team’s games, we would have time, but the championship has not stopped. There are teams that play twice a week, once Flamengo plays three times a week. This is Brazil. Then we have to see people saying that Flamengo is not interested in the Brazilian Nationals,” he said.

In addition to the coach’s statements, last Sunday, in the game against Athletico-PR, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, made a public statement and showed Flamengo’s indignation at the non-stoppage of Brasileirão during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers .

Despite the complaints, Flamengo has no time to complain and already needs to focus on the next challenge: the game against Fortaleza, for the 25th round. The match will be played this Saturday, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, from 7 pm.