Renato laments Flamengo’s embezzlement and questions the CBF: “Brasileirão is very messy, isn’t it?” | Flamengo

A Flamengo that created few goal chances, saw the opponent press, and returns home with just one point. A draw with Bragantino away from home is not a surprising result, but the team’s performance in the 1 to 1 of this Wednesday night at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, showed deficiencies in the absence of the squad. And Renato Gaucho admitted that.

1 of 1 Renato Gaúcho leads Flamengo against Bragantino — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Renato Gaúcho leads Flamengo against Bragantino — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

In a press conference, Flamengo’s commander spared no criticism of the games during the FIFA date, questioned the CBF and spoke out against the way Brasileirão 2021 is being conducted:

– We don’t have time to rest, nor to sleep straight. We live inside hotel and plane. Now would be the deadline, with the team’s games, we would have time, but the championship did not stop. There are teams that play twice a week, once a week, Flamengo plays three. This is Brazil. Then we have to see people saying that Flamengo is not interested in the Brazilian.

“For us, the Brazilian is very messy, right?!”

Vitinho was the only creative player who managed to participate well in offensive actions. Without Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta, Andreas Pereira earned less as a midfielder than as a second defensive midfielder. And the coach said that this is a reality that Flamengo will have to face.

“It’s a problem we’re going to have. We have players called up, others in the medical department, and we often need to improvise, which I don’t like. Of course, this player won’t yield the same as in his position.”

– We face a great team. It’s difficult to play against Bragantino. It’s a tough opponent to beat. The team fought, fought, until, unfortunately, Artur hit that indefensible shot from outside the area. So far, the team was fine.

With 39 points in 21 games, Flamengo is 11 behind Atlético-MG, which has 50 in 23 matches. Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), Renato Gaúcho’s team will face Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the 25th round.

A Voz da Torcida – Arthur Muhlenberg: “It’s in the final stretch that Flamengo looms large”

Check out other excerpts from the press conference

– It’s a problem we’ve been talking about in recent days. Of course we have a good group, set up to compete in the three competitions, but what’s wrong in these games is the lack of rapport. I see a lot of people commenting that Inter, Atlético and Palmeiras were also harmed. The question I ask is: harmed what in relation to Flamengo? If Flamengo has a player called up, that’s fine. Flamengo has four. So don’t tell me they’re suffering. I’m not here to go against the CBF, but it’s the FIFA date and it had been arranged. There are people at CBF who are talking and it has not been fulfilled, and Flamengo is the one who has suffered.

The only beneficiaries are Flamengo’s opponents, who have a player called up and fight for the title. If I were in Atlético-MG’s shoes, I would also want to compete in the championship, knowing that the team that is fighting with me will have four players in the Seleção. I’m not crying, I just want to send a direct message to whoever is saying that the other clubs were also harmed.

– I train my team always in search of victory. I have in mind that when you play to win you are much closer to victory than defeat. But we have a team today with a lack of integration and position players. Playing against Bragantino is always very difficult, Flamengo hasn’t won for years. We play to win, but the opponent always wants to win. Technically it wasn’t a pretty game, but there was no lack of fight and will on my team’s part.

– It’s the sequence of games, wear very large. There is a team that plays once a week and there is a player in the medical department twice… Imagine Flamengo that plays in three competitions? We always try to make the right decisions. If, at the end of the year, we think that any department should be changed, the people at the top are watching. But so far the decisions taken are right. Flamengo competes in three competitions and pays a very high price, mainly for injuries.