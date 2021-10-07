Representatives allege illegality in the termination of Calazans and may sue São Paulo in court

The termination of the contract with striker Marquinhos Calazans could make São Paulo be sued in court. This Wednesday (06), the athlete’s representatives alleged illegality in the process and may have a legal dispute. The information was anticipated by ‘Ge’ and confirmed by TNT Sports.

According to the allegation of the representatives of Calazans, the athlete is still not fully recovered from the injury and needs a new surgical intervention and at no time was contacted by the board of São Paulo to reach an agreement on the terms and conditions of the termination.

Hired in 2019, from Fluminense, Marquinhos Calazans had a contract with São Paulo until June 30, 2022. With the Tricolor shirt, the forward played only four matches.

See below the official notice of the player’s representatives:

Due to the latest news published in the media informing about the publication of the termination of the employment contract between the athlete Marquinhos Calazans and the São Paulo Futebol Clube in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, last Friday, the athlete comes to clarify the as follows:

1 – The athlete vehemently refutes the practice of any act of insubordination while linked to the club;

2 – The athlete underwent treatment for recovery from the surgery to which he was submitted outside the structure of the São Paulo Futebol Clube by express authorization from his employer;

3 – The São Paulo Futebol Clube never warned the athlete or summoned him to finish his recovery at the club, having simply, abruptly, the notice of his dismissal for alleged just cause, which will be subject to legal discussion;

4 – The athlete is not fully recovered from his surgery and able to practice soccer, having to undergo a new surgical intervention so that he can perform his activities again;

5 – The athlete’s dismissal by the club occurred illegally, without at least considering the athlete’s health situation at the moment; and

6 – To date, there has been no agreement between the athlete and São Paulo Futebol Clube regarding the terms and conditions of the contractual termination and settlement of the debt existing with the athlete.

MAB Management