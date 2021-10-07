Rescued by Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo, Michael overcame depression and the fate of criminality – Sports

“Well, in Goiás you played too much. Against Flamengo, you were a monster in that Brazilian (2019). Nobody unlearns. I want that forward from Goiás playing here with me.” Renato Gaucho in the first training sessions at Ninho do Urubu, they served as a watershed for Michael in the red-black cast. From a secondary athlete and marked by the fans, he became a key player in changing games. In many of them, it turned out to be important not only with assists, but also with goals.

In an interview with state, Manoel Messias de Oliveira, 60 years old, and father of the new darling of Gávea, told of the transformation that the rubro-negro coach has caused in his son’s life since he was hired to replace Rogério Ceni a few months ago.

“He says that Renato is his partner. Everything has changed since he arrived. And the work was not just in the speech. In training, he corrected some of Michael’s deficiencies, directed specific work and made my son focus again for the return for top,” commented the athlete’s father.

Since his arrival in Rio in January 2020, Michael has undergone many transformations. Hired by weight of gold after the excellent championship he did for Goiás, the striker saw his routine change, the first of which was to change Goiânia for Rio de Janeiro. The protagonism of the Esmeraldian team gave way to the supporting role in the Vulture’s Nest. But it was off the field that things got complicated. And depression was the first sign that something wasn’t right.

“The transition was difficult. Too much money sometimes gets in the way. A lot of people started asking for things. And Michael couldn’t say no. He needed psychological help. He felt like an ATM. He thought people only acted out of self-interest. Right after moving to Rio, his wife got pregnant. It’s not easy. To get an idea, he once called me and said he was seeing some figures. Then I asked to say prayers. Soon after we traveled and spent time together in Rio “, said Messias, in a very emotional tone. Michael couldn’t find time in his schedule to handle the story.

In an interview with Canal Barbaridade, on youtube, some time ago, the attacker revealed that he had gone through difficult times and even thought about suicide. Of humble origins, the patriarch took advice to ease the suffering of the Flemish attacker and show him ways.

The father of four children, the computer teacher had difficulties in raising the children, especially after his wife’s separation. Eldest son, Michael started down dangerous paths when he was still in his teens. Excessive alcohol, drug involvement, fights and robberies began to torment the family.

“Honestly, I didn’t see a future for my son. He got into crime very early. At 13, 14 years old he went to the smokehouses. I went out at night desperate after him. The police always came after him and his friends. He escaped from he (Michael) left Poxoréu (city where he was raised, in Mato Grosso and which is 251 km south of Cuiabá) I heard about it later. . He went to the aunts’ house, in Goiânia, and continued to mess around and hang out with the wrong people,” he told the state.

MICHAEL DISCOVERED THE CHURCH

The turbulent times only ended when a friend of Michael’s was gunned down. With the help of his friend and coach Fabrício Carvalho, the player was getting into the right lines, went through some teams in the capital of Goiás and gained prominence. But according to Miriam Alves, the player’s stepmother, it was the church that helped him change his life.

“He accepted Jesus and things started to happen in his life. I know that, even involved with drugs, he suffered. He had a good heart. I had cancer and Michael helped me with my homework. Once, in a moment of despair, he pleaded: ‘God, if you exist, open a door for me. Soon after he went to Goianésia, scored three goals in one game and appeared in the goals of Fantástico (sports board of a television program that airs on Sundays on Sundays night). Goiás kept an eye on him and hired him,” said Miriam.

CORINTIAN FATHER WANTS A CHILD ONE DAY AT THE HEART TEAM

Forget about troubled Michael involved with the wrong people. Since he started to stand out in Goiás, the light striker has placed his parents as a priority in his life. The transfer to Flamengo helped to change this scenario. “Today we live a life of tranquility. Michael gives us a peaceful old age. And he tries to help not only us, but also his siblings. The biological mother is also helped by her son. We are very proud to see our boy shining in football “, commented the father.

An open Corinthians, Messias hopes to one day see his son wearing the shirt of his heart club. “I joke with him that if he plays Corinthians and Flamengo, I’m rooting for a 2-1 victory for Corinthians, but with his goal. Of course I’m kidding. Now I have two teams to support. But the rest of the family is all Flamengo. Miriam, my wife, who is from Cruzeiro, also became Flamengo because of him”, completed Messias.

On game days at home, children and grandchildren huddle in the living room wearing the red-black shirt. Among family members, one deserves special mention. “My mother, Maria Rosa, 83 years old, is crazy with Michael. She has the flag separated and is holding it. When her grandson is playing and suffers a foul, she gets very angry”, commented the striker’s father, laughing .

With just under two months to go to the final of the Libertadores against Palmeiras, in Montevideo, Messias and Miriam already have the script defined below. But those who think that the father and stepmother will be watching the decision at the Centenário stadium are mistaken. “We’re going to travel now in October and stay for a while at Michael’s house. There’s our granddaughter and we’re going to miss it. Andrezza, my daughter-in-law, is sensational and very important in his life. But I prefer to see the game here in my house. , with my family. I don’t like to leave Brazil. What I really want is to see Michael playing in a crowded Maracanã.”

During the conversation, Messias commented on his son’s daily life when he was at home in Rio. “He likes to wash his car, go to the kitchen and prepare a snack and make some really nice dishes. My son is good with a fork, but he’s also good in the kitchen. He even set up a complete gym and works out all the time . The food is all balanced, just right. It’s even proud to see his dedication.”

MEDALLIONS ARE MICHAEL’S FOUNDATION IN THE CLUB

Finally, Messias told that, in this new phase of Michael at Flamengo, some people were very important in his adaptation and transformation. Among the friends, the highlight goes to goalkeeper Diego Alves, midfielder Diego Ribas and even defender Felipe Luís.

“I don’t know, but suddenly it was Renato Gaúcho himself who asked the veterans for help. They are shooting athletes, who have already gone through many things in their lives and embraced Michael. In good times, you can notice, he is always celebrating with these three. Rafinha was also very close, but unfortunately he ended up leaving Flamengo. Anyway, it’s good to know that good people are surrounding our children.”