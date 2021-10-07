Research group claims to have discovered identity of ‘Zodiac Killer’ after 52 years

Serial killer that terrorized California in the late 1960s was never caught by the police

Reproduction/ New York Post Zodiac Killer may have been discovered



One of the biggest mysteries of U.S may have been resolved. On Wednesday 6, a group of 40 investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers announced that they had discovered the identity of the serial killer ‘zodiac killer‘. He became famous for committing 37 murders in Northern California in the late 1960s and, failing to get caught by the police, began sending several cryptic letters to the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the group ‘Case Breakers’, the man’s name was Gary Francis Post, and he died in 2018. The team found forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom, plus a photo that showed scars on Gary’s face that closely matched the description of the killer.

However, after the information came to light, the FBI announced to USA Today that the case remains open and did not provide any additional information. Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback told the Chronicle there is no evidence of the evidence. “There is a chance that (the Breakers suspect) killed Cheri Jo Bates [primeira vítima]? Did not say. “If you read what they released, it’s all circumstantial evidence. It’s not much,” added the sheriff.