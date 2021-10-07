Research shows little excitement among Apple consumers with the iPhone 13 line

A survey by the SellCell portal shows that consumers are not very excited after the launch of the iPhone 13 line. More than 5,000 iPhone users in the United States answered a series of questions related to the new generation of smartphones from Apple, and the results indicate that the new cell phones have not generated much appeal.

Among people who have not yet purchased a latest-generation device, only 23.2% indicated that they still intend to purchase one of the four iPhone models presented by Apple at last month’s event. Meanwhile, 76.8% are expected to stick with their current phones — compared to a similar survey taken before the official launch, purchase intent was reduced by about 20%.

Most iPhone users do not intend to buy new generation phones (Image: SellCell)

Among consumers who are thinking about upgrading their cell phones, 42.5% intend to purchase the iPhone 13 Pro, while 26.3% should get the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 22% are interested in the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 mini follows as the less popular of the line, with only 9.2% of that share of buyers, which justifies the possible decision of Apple to replace it with an iPhone 14 Max in the next generation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On a scale that represents the excitement of consumers over the new iPhone 13 lineup, 64% said smartphones are little or not exciting, while 21.5% said they are relatively exciting, and only 14% found the launches very or extremely exciting.

Among the features of the iPhone 13 series that most attracted people are the 120 Hz ProMotion screen with 34.1% of responses, and the longest battery life, which was cited by 25.3% of buyers — the Cinematic Mode for recording of videos, one of the most publicized attractions at Apple’s launch event, caught the attention of only 5.4% of people.

In addition, the main reason consumers skip this generation is the lack of TouchID (29.3%), followed by the few new features (19.5%) and the fact that the current device still meets the needs ( 12.1%).

Kinematic Mode didn’t generate much appeal (Image: SellCell)

The survey also showed that most people who will not buy an iPhone 13 device will wait until the iPhone 14 launches (36.8%), while others will not purchase new devices in the next two years (32.3%) , will migrate to an Android device (16.1%) or even be able to buy an older iPhone (11.3%).

Anyway, despite not being very popular among the people who answered the survey, the iPhone 13 line continues with high sales rates around the planet. The product sold out in a few hours in China with more than two million orders, and is expected to exceed sales of the iPhone 12 series in its launch period.

Source: SellCell