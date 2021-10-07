Researchers Discover Possible Cause and Cure of Baldness

A team of researchers has made a new genetic discovery that has the potential to explain the cause and help prevent baldness in humans. The research was conducted by scientists at the University of the Northwest, in Evanston, Illinois, USA.

To make the discovery, the research team examined two specific genes responsible for the aging of hair in animals. By identifying these genes, it was possible to establish what could become the basis for future treatments against baldness in human patients.

publicity

born, whiten and dies

Until today, it was thought that a process called stem cell exhaustion was responsible for hair loss. The understanding was that the stem cells in the hair follicle bulges died over time.

Current theory was that hairs turned white and fell out of stem cell death. Credit: CC0 Public Domain/PxHere

This process would be responsible for two stages of aging in human hair, the first of which is lightening, which would be caused by the death of a number of cells. The second would be caused by the death of the remaining cells, which would actually cause capillary fall.

However, when looking at the individual life cycle of some strands in the coat of mice, the team of pathology professor at Northwestern University, Rui Yi, noted that the most accepted theory could be wrong and that, in the end, death stem cells might not be the cause of baldness.

‘Runaway’ Cells

According to the team, instead of dying, cells “deform” out of tiny holes in hair follicles. “The stem cells gave up and ran away,” the professor said. “If I hadn’t seen it myself, I wouldn’t have believed it”, added the researcher.

According to Yi, the activities identified in these processes are determined by two genes: FOXC1 and NFATC1. Both are responsible for trapping stem cells in the hair follicle bulge and were less active in older follicles.

gray mice

In order to prove the theory, the team created mice without any of these genes. This caused the rats to show what we can call baldness after four or five months. At 16 months, most of them were without most of their hair, except for a few “grey”.

Read more:

The next step in the research involves testing whether it is possible to save stem cells that escape from aging follicles in animal models. If this is possible, it could become a viable option for humans to prevent or reverse hair loss.

Via: futurism

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!