Researchers identify a new cause of baldness

Every person, every mouse, every dog ​​has an unmistakable sign of aging: hair loss. But why does this happen? Northwestern University pathology professor Rui Yi began to answer this question.

A generally accepted hypothesis about stem cells is that they are responsible for replenishing tissues and organs, including hair, but that they eventually tire and then die on the spot. This process is seen as an integral part of aging.

But instead, Rui Yi and his colleagues made a startling discovery: at least in the hair of aging animals, stem cells escape the structures that house them.

“It’s a new way of thinking about aging,” says skin cell researcher and professor of pathology at the University of Southern California, United States, Cheng-Ming Chuong. He did not participate in Rui Yi’s study, which was published on Monday in the scientific journal Nature Aging.

The study also identified two genes involved in hair aging, opening up new possibilities for interrupting the process by preventing this leakage from stem cells.

capillary cycle

A Stanford University stem cell researcher, also in the United States, Charles KF Chan said the article is “very important”, noting that “in science, everything about aging seems so complicated that we don’t know where to start”. By showing a way and a mechanism to explain hair aging, Rui Yi and his colleagues may have found a starting point.

Stem cells play a crucial role in hair growth in mice and humans. Hair follicles, miniature tunnel-shaped organs from which hair grows, go through cyclical periods of growth in which a population of stem cells living in a specialized region called the “bulge” divides and quickly becomes hair cells. growing.

The director of the Black Family Stem Cell Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Sarah Millar, who also did not participate in Rui Yi’s research, explained that these cells give rise to the hair shaft and its sheath. Then, after a period of time, which is short for body hair and much longer for hair, the follicle becomes inactive and its underside degenerates. The hair shaft stops growing and falls out, only to be replaced by a new strand of hair as the cycle repeats.

But while the rest of the follicles die, a collection of stem cells remains in the bulge, ready to start turning into hair cells and growing a new strand of hair.

Stem Cell Leakage

Rui Yi, like most scientists, assumed that with age stem cells died in a process known as stem cell exhaustion. He hoped that the death of these cells in a hair follicle would mean that the hair would turn white, and when enough of them were lost, the hair strand would die. But this hypothesis has not been fully tested.

Along with a graduate student named Chi Zhang, the doctor decided that in order to understand the hair’s aging process, he needed to watch individual strands of hair as they grew and aged.

Typically, researchers studying aging take pieces of tissue from animals of different ages and examine the changes. There are two drawbacks to this approach, says Rui Yi. First, the tissue is already dead. Furthermore, it is not clear what led to the changes being observed or what will come after them.

Yi decided that his team would use a different method. They then observed the growth of individual hair follicles in the ears of mice using a long-wavelength laser that was able to penetrate deep into the tissue. They labeled the hair follicles with a green fluorescent protein, anesthetized the animals from moving, placed their ears under the microscope, and repeated this process several times to see what was happening to each hair follicle.

What they saw was a surprise: when the animals began to age, turn gray and lose their fur, their stem cells began to escape from their “small houses” in the “bulge” region. The cells changed their shape from round to an amoeba-like shape and squeezed out of the tiny holes in the follicle. Then, they regained their normal form and darted away.

Sometimes the escaping stem cells would leap long distances, in cellular terms, from the niche in which they lived.

“If I hadn’t seen it, I wouldn’t have believed it.” It’s almost crazy in my head,” says Rui Yi.

The stem cells then disappeared, perhaps consumed by the immune system.

genes can be responsible

Charles KF Chan, a Stanford researcher, compared the body of an animal to a car:

— If you use it for a long time and don’t replace the parts, things wear out.

In the body, stem cells are like a mechanic, providing replacement parts, and in some organs such as hair, blood and bone, replacement is continuous.

But with hair, it now looks like the mechanic—the stem cells—just leaves work one day.

But why? The next step for Rui Yi and his colleagues was to question whether genes are controlling the process. They then found two — FOXC1 and NFATC1 — that were less active in older hair follicle cells. Its role was to trap the stem cells in the “bulge”. So the researchers bred mice without these genes, to see if they were actually responsible for the process.

When these mice reached the age of 4 to 5 months, they began to lose their fur. At 16 months, when the animals were middle-aged, they looked much older: they had lost a lot of hair and the few hairs that remained were gray.

Now, researchers want to save hair stem cells in aging mice.

This story of the completely unexpected discovery of a natural process makes physician Cheng-Ming Chuong wonder what remains to be learned about living creatures:

— Nature has endless surprises waiting for us. You can see fantastic things.