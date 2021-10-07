Result of Lotofácil 2341 today, Wednesday (10/06/21)

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2341 today, Wednesday, October 6th, will be released from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The bet that has the 15 tens can win the prize which is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2341

Check the result numbers of Lotofácil 2341: 02-04-05-07-09-11-12-14-15-19-20-21-22-24-25.

How does the Lotofácil award work?

All players who match between two and five numbers of the result of Lotofácil contest 2341 can win a prize. If there is more than one ticket with the 15 tens, the amount of R$4 million will be divided among the winners.

The lower ranges pay fixed amounts of: R$25 for 13 hits, R$10 for 12 hits and R$5 for 11 hits. After deducting the total fixed amounts, 62% of the rest of the prize pool goes to the 15-number matchers and 13% to the 14-number matchers.

If there is no corrector of the result of Lotofácil 2341 in any prize range, then the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize range with 15 hits.

How to receive the award?

To receive the prize, winners must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF. If the value is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to withdraw at lottery outlets.

Winners of online bets can also request the transfer of the amount to a Mercado Pago account. The redemption period is up to 90 calendar days from the draw of the result of Lotofácil Contest 2341.

The probability of hitting Lotofácil’s result with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

next draw – This Thursday, September 7th, the lotofácil contest 2342 draw will be held from 8 pm onwards.

