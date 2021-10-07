Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5603 on Wednesday (10/06/21)

Check out the result of the Federal Lottery on Wednesday, contest 5603, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand. The numbers will be released as of 7pm today, 06/10/21. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

74605 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

31751 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

49959 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

23181 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

80753 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

The drawing for the Federal Lottery Contest 5603 works as follows: five tickets are awarded with the main amounts. The first bet drawn takes the smallest value, the second takes the second smallest value, and so on.