Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5603 on Wednesday (10/06/21)

Check out the result of the Federal Lottery on Wednesday, contest 5603, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand. The numbers will be released as of 7pm today, 06/10/21. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.
74605 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand
31751 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand
49959 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand
23181 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand
80753 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand
The drawing for the Federal Lottery Contest 5603 works as follows: five tickets are awarded with the main amounts. The first bet drawn takes the smallest value, the second takes the second smallest value, and so on.
Results of the latest Federal draws
5602 Federal Lottery Results
1st PRIZE: 45469- BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 66903 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 87788 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 10080 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 81813 – BRL 18,329.00
5601 Federal Lottery Results
1st PRIZE: 81680 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 54199 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 49952 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 84070 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 00874 – BRL 18,329.00
Federal Lottery 5600 Results
1st PRIZE: 38212 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 52377 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 31955 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 13989 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 25054 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5599
1st PRIZE: 93201 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 02135 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 82089 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 24760 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 18606 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5598
1st PRIZE: 20684 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 38300 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 15136 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 35151 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 45196 – BRL 18,329.00
Check out the previous results of the Federal Lottery