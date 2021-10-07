Returning as a director, Band again vetoes artists on Teleton 2021

The Band vetoed its artists from participating in the 2021 edition of Telethon and will be the only network station that will be left out of the fundraising marathon for the benefit of AACD children. The station’s decision frustrated the production of the program, which will be aired on October 22nd and 23rd on SBT. The refusal of the channel based in Morumbi, in São Paulo, coincides with the return of Argentine director Diego Guebel. In 2013, with him in charge of artistic band, Danilo Gentili broke his contract, signed with SBT and this move would have displeased him.

continues after advertising

With the departure of Danilo Gentili to SBT, as a form of retaliation, the Band began to veto the participation of his casting on Teleton. Before the event, the channel participated in all editions of the campaign. In early 2018, Diego Guebel left the direction of the Band, the station ended the hurts of the past and returned to Telethon, breaking a four-year hiatus.

In 2019, Band also participated in the AACD marathon with José Luiz Datena. Last year, with the pandemic, the Teleton had a different format and there were no participations by artists from other stations, only SBT.

continues after advertising

Since the beginning of 2021, Diego Guebel has returned to the band’s artistic direction. Coincidentally, the year the network decided not to send its artists to Teleton. O on the small screen found that the station justified the production of the program saying that there was no space in the artists’ agenda. Sought in the afternoon of last Tuesday (5th), the Band did not comment on the report.

Without Band, check out the attractions of Teleton 2021

In the 24th edition of the Teleton marathon, in addition to the stars of SBT, Sabrina Sato and Ana Hickmann, from Record, Sônia Abrão, from RedeTV, will be on stage! and two artists from Globo that have not yet been released.

Among the musical attractions, the program has already agreed: Pablo Vittar, Simone & Simaria Joelma, Felipe Araújo, Dilsinho, Lexa, Tierry, Gustavo Mioto, Maiara and Maraisa, Patati Patatá, Gaby Martins, Dennis DJ, Diego and Victor Hugo.

“The Telethon is our main fundraising campaign. To give you an idea of ​​the importance, between 2015 and 2020 individuals donated around R$ 60 million, which represents more than 600,000 assistances via SUS, that is, without no direct cost to our patients.These are care, rehabilitation, orthopedic products, highly complex surgeries and several other fundamental actions to give quality of life to thousands of people with physical disabilities who need and deserve state-of-the-art treatment. we have been facing a significant drop, especially in the last two years, and at this moment we really need to count on the commitment of society and the solidarity of the Brazilian people, as we will only continue to exist and provide a fundamental service if we count on these contributions,” said Edson Brito, Superintendent of Marketing and Institutional Relations at the AACD, during a press conference last Tuesday morning (5th).