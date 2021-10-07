Rger Guedes assesses his quick adaptation to Corinthians and projects a ‘nice match’ against Flamengo

Róger Guedes reached his sixth game with the Corinthians shirt. On Tuesday night, the striker was a starter and scored the team’s first goal in a 3-1 victory over Bahia, in the Brazilian Championship. It was his fourth goal scored by the club. In addition to the participations in goal, the player valued the freedom he has within the team’s scheme.

“Sylvinho leaves us free to move ahead. When I go out to midfield, Renato or Giuliano occupy my space. I move to take out a defender and generate this space for the wingmen to make the machete“, said Guedes, in an interview with the channel ESPN.

Still on the coach from Alvinegro, the forward praised the daily life within CT Joaquim Grava and the work of the entire technical committee. For Róger Guedes, Corinthians’ recent offensive evolution is a natural process that would come with time.

“It’s a very good commission, him, Doriva, Fernando. He’s a guy who takes care of the defensive part a lot., I think because he was a side, but he works the team as a whole. He says that, if we defend ourselves, we can better attack the opponent“explained the player.

Objectives within the Brazilian Championship

Tuesday’s victory at Neo Química Arena extended Timão’s undefeated series to ten games. There are five wins and five draws in the period, which coincides, precisely, with the arrival of the reinforcements.

In fourth place, with 37 points, Corinthians is within the direct classification zone for Libertadores. Róger Guedes said that, despite the desire to win the competition still exists, finishing the championship inside the G-4 is the main focus of the team.

“The goal is always to win titles, but we know it’s far. Atlético-MG a little ahead, Flamengo too. But let’s pinch. What to leave, we’ll pinch. G-4 is the biggest goal today, looking at the table“, evaluated the attacker.

With 49 points won and two games less than Timão, Atlético-MG is the leader of Brasileirão. Palmeiras comes next, with the same two games in hand and 39 points. Flamengo is third, with 38, and has four games in hand.

Adaptation and rapport

Starting for the sixth consecutive game, Róger Guedes has five direct participations in goal. There are four goals made and one assist. Shirt 123 evaluated his quick adaptation to the club and recognized the importance of already knowing certain names of the squad in this process.

“Environment is everything in football. With the older ones, it was easy for me, because I played with Gil in China, with Fábio, against Renato, even Luan knew how to talk. But the whole group welcomed me very well,” he said.

“I believe that we get together game after game. We haven’t been working together since the beginning. We’ve picked up in games, and we’re having time to train. Next year, with a pre-season everyone together, the adaptation comes faster“, completed Guedes.

Fans come back and play against Flamengo

Guedes had already had contact with Corinthians fans, but always playing against, for Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. On Tuesday, inside the Neo Química Arena, the athlete felt for the first time the support of Fiel in his favor and corresponded with the goal. He valued the presence of the public in improving the team’s performance.

“Very good contact, the first time in favor. He was the twelfth player at the club yesterday and will continue to help us in the championship,” said Guedes.

The striker still projected the next confrontation against Flamengo. In the first round, when Timon was defeated at home by 3-1, the stands were still empty. For the second round, at Maracanã, the two fans will be present. And this duel is already dated. The CBF has scheduled the match for November 17th. The match will be valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

“Everything changes, Corinthians fans are one of the biggest in Brazil. It helps us on the field, I can’t wait to have a game of ours against Flamengo. It will be a nice match“, concluded Roger Guedes.

