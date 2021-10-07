Rico goes crazy after winning the farmer’s test

Winner of the farmer’s fourth test of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), last night, Rico Melquiades returned to the reality show headquarters screaming and warning that he will cause with those who helped put him in the fields.

The comedian invaded the seat hand in hand with Dayane Mello and Erika Schnneider, received a strong hug from Lary Bottino and Gui Araujo and shouted:

Silent wins!

While the pawn celebrated the victory, Solange Gomes, MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco isolated themselves in another corner of the room, making clear their dissatisfaction with the farmer’s test result.

Rico, then, took the farmer’s hat from Gui Araujo’s hands and tried to tell him that he was going to put his foes in confinement to work.

I’m going to put morale on this mess now. The seven votes that were in me get ready.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 31.93% 32.62% 35.45% Total of 30512 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat