Rico goes crazy after winning the farmer’s test

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/07/2021 00:16Updated on 10/07/2021 00h50

Winner of the farmer’s fourth test of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), last night, Rico Melquiades returned to the reality show headquarters screaming and warning that he will cause with those who helped put him in the fields.

The comedian invaded the seat hand in hand with Dayane Mello and Erika Schnneider, received a strong hug from Lary Bottino and Gui Araujo and shouted:

Silent wins!

While the pawn celebrated the victory, Solange Gomes, MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco isolated themselves in another corner of the room, making clear their dissatisfaction with the farmer’s test result.

Rico, then, took the farmer’s hat from Gui Araujo’s hands and tried to tell him that he was going to put his foes in confinement to work.

I’m going to put morale on this mess now. The seven votes that were in me get ready.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

31.93%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

32.62%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 30512 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first garden - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 4

1st Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden

Playback/RecordTV

2021 Farm: Erika receives Gui Araujo's farmer's hat - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 4

2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Erika receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 4

3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time

Playback/RecordTV

Farm 2021: Rico receives the farmer's hat from Gui Araujo - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 4

Farm 2021: Rico receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat

Play/PlayPlus