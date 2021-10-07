Right-wing candidate, granddaughter of Mussolini is most voted councilor in Rome | World

The granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Rachele Mussolini, obtained the highest number of votes in the municipal elections in Rome, held on Sunday and Monday (3 and 4), reveals the almost total count of ballots, released on Wednesday (6).

She ran for the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) party for a second term as councilor.

In Italian municipal elections the vote can be given to a list or directly to a candidate.

Rachele Mussolini, 47, got more than 8,200 votes, after counting 97% of the ballots. This was the largest single vote of the election, which guarantees him the position, even if his list is defeated in the final count.

Elected for a second term as councilor, Rachele – who has her grandfather’s last name and the same name as her grandmother – says this has not affected her popularity at all. “A person is more important than their last name, however heavy it may be,” he told the newspaper “La Repubblica”.

“I have a lot of friends on the left,” said the daughter of Romano, the fourth son of the fascist dictator, who died in 2006, who was a jazz pianist and married in 1962 the sister of actress Sophia Loren.

Right defeated in the main cities of the country

Other descendants of the Italian dictator entered politics, all from the right, including Rachele’s half-sister, Alessandra, a former member of the European Parliament.

In Rome, the second round is scheduled for October 17 and 18 between right-wing candidate Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and radio broadcaster, and center-left candidate, former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. In the first round, Michetti got 30% of the vote, against 27% for Gualtieri, who is the favorite, according to several polls.

The current mayor, Virgina Raggi, who in 2016 became the first woman to hold the top job in the Italian capital, tried for a second term. But the 56-year-old politics, part of the 5 Stars Movement (anti-establishment), failed to create a dynamic of reform, although it bravely fought the presence of the mafias.

Right-wing parties were defeated in these elections, having lost in key cities like Milan, Naples and Bologna. These partial municipal elections are not seen as a test for Mario Draghi’s government, but they help to measure the power relations between the different parties that belong and do not belong to his coalition.

In addition to the capital, several large Italian cities are expected to elect their mayors in the second round.