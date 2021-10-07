Rio City Hall starts multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents | Rio de Janeiro



Rio City Hall starts multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents – Chico de Assis

Rio City Hall starts multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescentsChico de Assis

Published 10/06/2021 15:04

Rio – The City Hall of Rio starts the multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents this October. Children and adolescents from 0 to 14 years old will be able to update the schedule of a total of 18 vaccines foreseen in the immunization schedule of the National Immunization Program (PNI) until the next 29th. The objective is to immunize more than 1.2 million people in this age group in the city of Rio. Next Saturday (16), a D-Day campaign is scheduled.

Children will be able to catch up on BCG, hepatitis A and B, pentavalent, 10-valent pneumococcal, polio (VIP and VOP), rotavirus, meningococcal C (conjugate), yellow fever, MMR, tetraviral, MMR, chickenpox and HPV. As for teenagers, they will update HPV immunizations, adult duo, yellow fever, MMR, hepatitis B, dTpa and meningococcal ACWY. It is important that both groups take the vaccination booklet they have when going to the health posts.

“The PNI, which has always been a world reference for the vaccination system, has already been following, in recent years, a drop in vaccine coverage in different age groups, but which is even more serious in children and adolescents, as they are in the process of formation of immunity. And this problem was accentuated during the pandemic, when people avoided seeking health services. Today we continue to be on the alert for covid-19, but we cannot neglect other diseases, which many are prevented by immunization. The multi-vaccination campaign is fundamental to ensure that our young people are up-to-date with protection for the full resumption of activities”, highlights the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

A new feature of this year’s multivaccination is that teenagers from 12 years old, who are also covered by the immunization campaign against covid-19 and who have not yet received their dose, will be able to take advantage of the moment when they go to health centers to take different vaccines, including covid-19. The PNI recommends simultaneous vaccination on the same day, with application safety, as long as the different application sites are respected.

In Rio, family clinics, municipal health centers and polyclinics are vaccinating from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 5 pm, and maintain health care to minimize the risk of covid-19 contagion among health workers and for the population: avoid agglomerations, use masks and alcohol gel, advise that only one person is responsible for accompanying the child or adolescent, and screen people who present respiratory symptoms at the entrance to the units.