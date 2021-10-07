Rockstar removes Agent from their site • Eurogamer.pt

Rockstar decided to start eliminating any evidence of the existence of Agent, a game announced for PS3 about 15 years ago and of which nothing has been revealed over these years.

After the announcement, Agent disappeared from view and became something of an industry myth, but it looks like Rockstar’s game won’t join The Last Guardian or Shenmue 3 in the list of myths that came true.

As seen by players, Rockstar closed the official page dedicated to Agent and removed it from its list of games, which practically confirms the cancellation of the project.

Without sharing any official information, we have no way of knowing what happened to the game and whether it was actually canceled or is being turned into something else. For now, we just know that Rockstar is eliminating it in every way it can.