Rodrigão appears in training at Ponte, eight kilos thinner after recovering from a virus | black Bridge

the cast of black Bridge he performed again this Wednesday afternoon after arriving from Florianópolis, where he drew 1-1 with Avaí last Tuesday night.
The main novelty in Jardim Eulina’s CT was the presence of forward Rodrigão, who was released to train after recovering from a strong virus that took him out of the last four games at Macaca in Serie B and made him lose eight kilos.
The photos below draw attention for the player’s appearance, visibly thinner.
Rodrigão was banned from the duel against Brasil-RS after presenting flu-like symptoms. During the isolation period, he underwent a new test for Covid-19, with a negative result, and suffered from tonsillitis. He was also out of matches with CSA, Vila Nova and Avaí.
As Ponte only returns to the field on the following Saturday, October 16, against Náutico, Rodrigão has time to prepare physically. The break until the next match will also serve for Macaca to recover other players delivered to the medical department.
Against Avaí, there were five absences due to physical problems. Apart from Rodrigão, Ivan (right ankle pain), Felipe Albuquerque (right ankle trauma), Cleylton (left thigh) and Fessin (ankle) did not act. The other casualty in Florianópolis was defender Rayan, suspended for three yellow cards.
Ponte has, at this moment, four points of difference for the sticking and is waiting for the complement to know how the scenario will be. The duel with Nautical will mark the fans’ return to Majestic.