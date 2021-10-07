Ronaldo’s arrival makes Manchester United owners pocket R$ 1 billion – 10/06/2021 – Sports

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, by Manchester United (ING) generated a well-being that fans have not felt since 2013, the year in which the team won the English title for the last time.

Nobody felt as good as the pocket of the Glazer family, which owns the club. After the acquisition of the Portuguese striker, the shares of the controlling company of the association, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, appreciated 12%. Manchester United’s market value reached US$ 3 billion (approximately R$ 16.6 billion).

With the rise, the Glazers sold part of the shares and pocketed US$ 186 million (approximately R$ 1 billion).

On the field, the team skates even with the return of the striker voted five times the best in the world. Ronaldo exploded into football at Old Trafford, where he turned 17 in 2003.

Until 2009, when it was sold to Real Madrid for 80 million euros (R$ 510.6 million in current values) the team won three Premier League titles (2007, 2008 and 2009), an FA Cup (2004), a League Cup (2006), Champions League and Club World Cup in 2008.

Ronaldo has not disappointed on the field. In seven games since his arrival, he has scored five goals. But the team fluctuates due to deficiencies in other sectors. There were three victories in the period.

Despite the sale, the Glazer family, which also owns shopping centers in the United States and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, current Super Bowl champion in the NFL, the professional football league, remains in control of United.

They have 69% of shares, but thanks to different types of roles, they still have their hands on almost everyone with voting rights for decision-making.

Ronaldo’s arrival also served to contain the momentum of a growing number of fans hostile to the Glazers. The family was one of the heads behind the Superliga da Europa, an idea taken to the grave last year because of protests by British fans, with support from the British government, previously sympathetic to the project.

The revolt reached its height when at a protest in front of the stadium at Old Trafford, ahead of the derby against Liverpool last season, fans invaded the field and provoked the postponement of the game. UK TV stations sent teams to Florida, where the family lives, and approached Joel Glazer on the street to interview him. He refused to speak.

The image that remained was of him ignoring the reporter’s questions and dashing off in his red Porsche.

This led, for the first time since buying the club, in 2005, he agreed to meet, even if virtual, with a group of fans, and caused a shift in the club’s public relations policy. Shortly thereafter, Ed Woodward, the CEO of Manchester United and the family’s trusted man, announced his departure.

The Glazers are loathed in Manchester not just for their lack of communication and for treating the team as a kind of ATM. In 15 years, around 1 billion pounds (BRL 7.5 billion) were withdrawn from the association as dividends to owners or to pay bank interest.

When they decided to buy United in 2005, they did not have between £800m and £900m (between BRL 6 billion and BRL 6.75 billion in current values) to fund the acquisition. Ed Woodward, a former banker at JP Morgan, came up with a plan and went after financiers. It found banks willing to lend all the necessary money.

The Glazers gave Manchester United’s own future assets and revenues as guarantees for the 800 million provided. Overnight, the club, one of the richest on the planet and with zero debt, had a R$ 6 billion account to pay.